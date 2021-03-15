Africa

Suspected Islamists Kill at Least a Dozen Villagers in Eastern Congo

By Reuters
March 15, 2021 08:48 AM
Map of Beni DRC
Beni DRC

BENI, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - Attackers killed at least a dozen villagers in an overnight raid on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a witness and two civil rights groups said on Monday.

They blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militia active in eastern Congo since the 1990s, which has committed dozens of brutal reprisal attacks on civilians since the army began operations against it in late 2019.

Men armed with knives and other weapons attacked the village of Bulongo, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) east of Beni, on Sunday night, the sources said.

"There are 12 bodies lying on the ground," said Mambo Kitambal, head of a civil society group in Bulongo.

"We fear that this toll could increase especially since the enemy operated for several hours. The victims were executed with pickaxes and machetes," he said.

On Wednesday the United States designated the ADF as a foreign terrorist organization, accusing it of links to Islamic State (ISIS), although U.N. experts have not found evidence of any direct relationship between the two groups.

The ADF killed about 850 people last year, according to U.N. figures.

"Here in the rain they savagely killed our brothers and sisters with knives and pickaxes," said Paul Sakata, a resident of Bulongo.

"We regret that the army did not respond last night, which reinforces the fear in the heads of people in this part of the country, who were beginning to hope for peace."

Congo's eastern borderlands with Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi are home to around 120 different militias, many of which are remnants of the country's brutal civil wars that officially ended in 2003.

Related Stories

United Nations peacekeepers guard the area near to where a U.N. convoy was attacked and the Italian ambassador to Congo killed, in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province, Congo.
Africa
DRC President Condemns Assassination of Italy’s Ambassador, 2 Others
Flags lowered to half-mast following assassination of Italy’s Ambassador in DR Congo
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 09:26 AM
FILE - Congolese children are seen at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, June 25, 2019.
Africa
UN Alarmed by Atrocities by Armed Groups in Eastern DRC
UN refugee agency reports killings and kidnappings are continuing this year in the country’s volatile Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 11:45 AM
FILE - Congolese women are seen lining up to wash their hands and get their temperatures taken at a Ebola screening station on the road between Butembo and Goma, DRC, July 16, 2019.
Africa
DRC Confirms Ebola Death
The confirmed case and resulting death is the first instance of Ebola since the country declared the end of an outbreak last November
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/07/2021 - 05:21 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play