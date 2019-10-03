Africa

Tanzania Denies Hiding Information on Suspected Ebola Cases

By Reuters
October 3, 2019 08:51 PM
FILE - A nurse prepares a vaccine against Ebola in Goma, DRC, Aug. 7, 2019.
FILE - A nurse prepares a vaccine against Ebola in Goma, DRC, Aug. 7, 2019.

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA - Tanzania denied Thursday it was withholding information from the World Health Organization (WHO) on suspected cases of Ebola, saying it was not hiding any outbreak of the deadly disease in the country.

“Ebola is known as a fast-spreading disease, whose impact can be felt globally. This is not a disease that the Tanzanian government can hide,” Tanzania health minister Ummy Mwalimu told journalists in commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

“Reports suggesting that Tanzania has not been transparent about suspected cases of Ebola and is not sharing information with the WHO are false and should be ignored.”

Last month WHO said Tanzania had refused to provide detailed information on suspected Ebola cases.

Map of Tanzania showing cities and a refugee camp.

Travel advisories

The organization said it was made aware Sept. 10 of the death of a patient in Dar es Salaam, and was unofficially told the next day the person had tested positive for Ebola.

This week the United States and Britain issued travel advisories to their citizens against Tanzania amid persisting Ebola concerns.

Days before WHO’s rebuke of Tanzanian authorities, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traveled to the country at the direction of U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, who had also criticized the country for not sharing information.

Mwalimu said Tanzania has investigated 28 suspected cases of Ebola over the past year, including two cases in September, but they all tested negative.

She said they had shared that information with WHO.

“We are committed to implement international health regulations in a transparent manner,” Mwalimu said.

High alert for Ebola

Authorities in east and central Africa have been on high alert for possible spillovers of Ebola from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a yearlong outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people.

Tanzania and DRC share a border that is separated by a lake.
 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A person dressed in Ebola protective apparel is seen inside an Ebola care facility at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera, Uganda, June 14, 2019. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo
Africa
WHO Urges Tanzania to Share Information About Suspected Ebola Cases
Despite repeated requests, WHO has not received full details of any of the suspected Ebola cases from Tanzanian authorities
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 13:52
FILE PHOTO: A health worker dressed in protective suit disinfects an ambulance transporting a suspected Ebola patient to the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment centre in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4, 2019.REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
Africa
WHO: Tanzania Not Sharing Information on Ebola
Tanzania reported no cases to the health organization, but declined to share details on suspected cases
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Sun, 09/22/2019 - 02:34
Tanzanian investigative journalist Erick Kabendera leaves after he appeared at the Kisutu residents magistrate court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Sept. 12, 2019.
Africa
Health Status Unclear for Tanzania Journalist Arrested for Sedition
Erick Kabendera, who was arrested in July, had trouble walking during a court appearance Thursday
Default Author Profile
By Charles Kombe
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 15:39
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl

South Sudan