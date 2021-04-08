Africa

Tanzania Government Trims Back President’s Order to Reopen Media Outlets 

By Charles Kombe
April 08, 2021 12:01 PM
Vendors arrange copies of newspapers following the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam, March 18, 2021.
Vendors arrange copies of newspapers following the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam, March 18, 2021.

DAR ES SALAAM - Earlier this week, new Tanzanian President Samia Hassan announced that media outlets shut down under her predecessor could reopen.  But the chief government spokesman said Wednesday that Hassan was only referring to online television.  Journalists are confused and not happy with the new administration.

This week, Tanzanian journalists applauded an announcement from President Samia Hassan that media organizations suspended under the late president John Magufuli would be allowed to reopen.

But a day later the mood has changed, as the newly appointed government spokesperson clarified that Hassan’s announcement applied only to online television outlets.

Neville Meena is a secretary of the Tanzania Editors Forum.  He said it appears that the ministry of information is disobeying the president’s order.  

He said that earlier, in his press release about the president’s event, the government spokesperson wrote that among the directives that the president made was to reopen all suspended media outlets. Later he comes out and reversed what he has written. In my opinion, Meena said, this contradiction was created by the same people who were there in the ministry of information for a long time under the leadership of the late John Magufuli. He said these are the same people who participated in denying licenses to media outlets.

Issa Mbura is an assistant lecturer in the school of journalism at the University of Dar es Salaam.

He said, the first question I asked myself was that what do we fear? Why were the statement and the order given out by the person in the top position later being clarified by someone with a lower position?

Information Minister Innocent Bashungwa said the government is willing to meet with owners of still-suspended media outlets and discuss the path to reopening.

FILE - A man reads the local English-written daily newspaper "The Citizen" in Arusha, northern Tanzania, March 23, 2017.
FILE - A man reads the local English-written daily newspaper "The Citizen" in Arusha, northern Tanzania, March 23, 2017.

Bashungwa said if there are case by case situations with other media outlets, they should go to his office to discuss the issue. He said that if there is another media outlet that wants to reopen besides online television, there were reasons for their suspension, the laws were used to come up with the decision and I believe the law has also given out guidelines to what should be done if those media outlets need to return to work.

Rights activists say there is no partial freedom of the press and it should be granted fully. Anna Henga is the executive director of the Legal and Human Rights Centre in Tanzania.

Henga said if one media outlet is free and the other is not free that is not freedom. Freedom means all people are free and this is the actual meaning of freedom. We take this as the refusal of authorities to implement the president’s instructions. A president gives out instructions and you give them another interpretation -- I think this is not something good for civil servants, she said.

As things stand now, Kwanza TV, an outlet owned by government critic Maria Sarungi, will be allowed to reopen, while four newspapers closed by Magufuli’s government remain closed.

 

Related Stories

New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, inspects a military parade following her swearing in the country's first female…
Africa
Tanzania Orders Reopening of Media Houses Closed Under Magufuli
In a further break from Magufuli, Hassan says Tanzania will begin following scientific procedures in handling coronavirus
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 12:18 PM
Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan is seen after taking oath of office following the death of her predecessor John…
Africa
Will Tanzania’s New President Break With Magufuli’s Leadership?
Tanzanian citizens are waiting to see how President Samia Suluhu Hassan chooses to lead the country
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 03:21 PM
Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes oath of office following the death of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli at State House in Dar es Salaam
Africa
Samia Suluhu Hassan Becomes Tanzania's First Woman President
Hassan's inauguration comes two days after she announced the death of President John Magufuli
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 08:05 AM
A man holds a newspapers following the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania March 18, 2021…
Africa
Magufuli, Tanzania's 'Bulldozer,' Remembered
He was known for massive infrastructure projects, intolerance of critics and a free press, and his denial of the coronavirus pandemic
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 09:02 PM
Charles Kombe
By
Charles Kombe

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play