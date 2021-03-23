Africa

Tanzania Resumes National Mourning Ahead of Late President’s Burial

By VOA News
March 23, 2021 01:01 AM
Mourners queue to pay their respects as the body of former president John Magufuli lies in state at Uhuru stadium in Dar es…
Mourners queue to pay their respects as the body of former president John Magufuli lies in state at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 20, 2021.

Tanzania resumes its national mourning Tuesday of the late President John Magufuli, with the people of Chato, his hometown, getting a chance to pay their last respects ahead of his burial on Thursday. 

On Monday, Tanzania’s newly appointed president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, led thousands of people who paid their respect to Magufuli at the stadium in the capital city of Dodoma. 

She was joined by Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who gave condolences to Magufuli’s family. 

Magufuli, an ardent coronavirus skeptic, died from heart disease last Wednesday at age 61, according to Hassan who made the announcement on state television on March 17.

A man holds a newspapers following the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania March 18, 2021…
Tanzanian President Dies  
Officials say John Magufuli died of heart disease; he leaves mixed legacy 

Hassan said on the Thursday, a public holiday, Magufuli will be a buried after a funeral mass at the Chato Catholic Church in the Kagera region of the country.  

Meantime, as Hassan leads the country through its mourning, containing COVID-19 looms as the first big challenge of her presidency.  

Magufuli played down the impact of the virus, placing no emphasis on measures to protect the public such as obtaining vaccines and wearing mask. 

Tanzania confirmed more than 509 infections and 21 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Resource Center. 

Related Stories

A man holds a newspapers following the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania March 18, 2021…
Africa
Magufuli, Tanzania's 'Bulldozer,' Remembered
He was known for massive infrastructure projects, intolerance of critics and a free press, and his denial of the coronavirus pandemic
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 09:02 PM
Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes oath of office following the death of her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli at State House in Dar es Salaam
Africa
Samia Suluhu Hassan Becomes Tanzania's First Woman President
Hassan's inauguration comes two days after she announced the death of President John Magufuli
Charles Kombe
By Charles Kombe
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 08:05 AM
A man reads a newspaper with a headline announcing the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam, on March…
Africa
Mixed Emotions Over Death of Controversial Tanzanian Leader
It’s complicated, critics and luminaries say, mourning the death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 04:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play