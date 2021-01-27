Africa

Tanzanian President Expresses Doubt on Coronavirus Vaccines

By VOA News
January 27, 2021 07:04 PM
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on August 29, 2020, Tanzania's incumbent President and presidential candidate of ruling…
FILE - Tanzania's President John Magufuli speaks at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania, Aug. 29, 2020.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has warned his health ministry against rushing to adopt COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting the vaccines may not be safe or effective.

In a speech Wednesday in Western Tanzania, Magufuli expressed doubt about vaccines produced by Western countries.

“If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, then vaccinations for AIDS would have been brought, tuberculosis would be a thing of the past, vaccines for malaria and cancer would have been found,” said the president.

Magufuli directed the Ministry of Health to adopt a vaccine only after it is certified by Tanzanian experts.

He said Tanzanians must not be used as guinea pigs in vaccine trials.

Little is known about the state of the coronavirus in Tanzania, as the president has declared the country to be “COVID-free” and officials refuse to keep track of coronavirus infections or deaths.

The president has told officials to promote herbs to remedy COVID-19 symptoms.

Maguflui told those in attendance Wednesday that they should continue to put their trust in God, saying that they “have lived for over one year without the virus because our God is able, and Satan will always fail.”

The United States is currently warning Americans to avoid all travel to the East African country, assigning the country a Level 4 alert, the highest advisory level.

 

Related Stories

Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
As UK Hits 100,000 COVID Deaths, Government Vows to 'Learn Lessons'
Britain leads world in deaths per capita as coronavirus mutation spreads across country
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 05:51 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, people work near refrigerators used to store the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, as…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Health Official: US to Surpass 500,000 COVID Deaths in February
Administration vows to be transparent and deliver science-based facts about coronavirus crisis 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 02:32 PM
Three coffins of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former head of Zimbabwe’s prisons Paradzai Zimondi (January 27, 2021) – who all died of COVID-19 cases hardly a week after President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the burials of a minister and a senior official of the ruling ZANU-PF party at the same national shrine in Harare. ((Columbus Mavhunga/VOA))
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabwe Buries 2 Ministers, Former Prison Chief Amid COVID-19 Surge 
The Cabinet now has lost four ministers to the coronavirus — three of them this month – and more than 1,000 people overall  
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 12:57 PM
People stand in a queue to get a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in a vaccination center in GUM State Department…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Moscow Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions
Restaurants and bars will now be able to open at night
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 07:58 AM
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, of Barbados, addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Barbados PM Brings Back Lockdown to Bring Rise of COVID-19 Infections Under Control  
Barbados a week from relaunching strict lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 infections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 04:53 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play