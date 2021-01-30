Africa

Time Running Out on Somalia's Troubled Vote

By Associated Press
January 30, 2021 07:42 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020, file photo, Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, center, prepares to cut the…
FILE - Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, center, prepares to cut the ribbon for the reopening of a stadium in Mogadishu, June 30, 2020.

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA - As Somalia marks three decades since a dictator fell and chaos engulfed the country, the government is set to hold a troubled national election.

Or is it?

Two regional states refuse to take part, and time is running out before the February 8 date when mandates expire. A parliament resolution allows President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and lawmakers to remain in office, but going beyond February 8 brings "an unpredictable political situation in a country where we certainly don't need any more of that," U.N. Special Representative James Swan said this week.

Amid the campaign billboards and speeches in the capital, Mogadishu, is a sense of frustration as people are urged to support candidates but again cannot directly take part.

"Nobody has ever asked us what we want or whom we would choose as president," said Asha Abdulle, who runs a small tea shop.

"Every president wants to extend his tenure and at least add one more year, so why can't they make it official and hold elections every five years instead of four?" wondered Abdirisaq Ali Mohamed as he watched TV at a hotel.

The uncertainty is ripe for exploitation by the Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group, which has threatened to attack the polls. Meanwhile, the country is adjusting to the withdrawal of 700 U.S. military personnel, completed in mid-January.

A successful election means Somalia's government can move on to address urgent issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, a locust outbreak and hundreds of thousands of people displaced by climate crises such as drought.

People watch news about the upcoming election on a television in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. As Somalia marks…
FILE - People watch news about the coming election on a television in Mogadishu, Somalia, Jan. 28, 2021. As Somalia marks three decades since a dictator fell and chaos engulfed the country, the government is set to hold a troubled national election.

Despite its insecurity, the Horn of Africa nation has had peaceful changes of leadership every four years since 2000, and it has the distinction of having Africa's first democratically elected president to peacefully step down, Aden Abdulle Osman, in 1967.

But the goal of a direct, one-person-one-vote election in Somalia remains elusive. It was meant to take place this time. Instead, the federal government and states agreed on another "indirect election," with senators and members of parliament elected by community leaders — delegates of powerful clans — in each member state.

Members of parliament and senators then elect Somalia's president.

Opposition leaders and civil society groups have objected, arguing it leaves them no say in the politics of their own country.

Somalis walk past a billboard showing candidate Omar Abdulkadir Ahmedfiqi in Mogadishu, Somalia Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. As…
FILE - Somalis walk past a billboard showing candidate Omar Abdulkadir Ahmedfiqi in Mogadishu, Jan. 29, 2021.

Now the regional states of Jubbaland and Puntland have refused to take part, objecting to issues including how electoral management bodies should be appointed and delegates selected. That includes delegates from the breakaway region of Somaliland, which considers itself an independent country though it is not internationally recognized.

Jubbaland and Puntland finally appointed electoral commissioners late this week, a sign of progress.

"No partial elections or parallel processes," the U.S. Embassy said as it encouraged political leaders to meet on remaining issues. On Saturday, Somalia said the president assured the international community he was willing to "fulfill free, fair and transparent elections."

The opposition alliance, which includes two former presidents and former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre, has urged the president to let all stakeholders play their rightful roles in the election.

"You promised that once president you will be a good Somali elder. You were given to lead a united people in a peaceful way," said one former president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He himself benefited from an extra year in office when elections were not ready.

A band plays music at a demonstration supporting a resolution to allocate 13 seats to the Banadir region which encompasses the…
FILE - A band plays at a demonstration supporting a resolution to allocate 13 seats to the Banadir region, which encompasses the capital, in effect expanding the Senate, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Jan. 29, 2021.

He also warned that Jubbaland and Puntland could go the way of Somaliland, with Somalia's unity at stake.

"There's no way that Somalia will go back to the 1990s," Mohamud said of an era in which local warlords ran rampant in Mogadishu and an attempt by the U.S. military to intervene collapsed when the bodies of its soldiers were dragged through the streets.

The objecting states have been given plenty of time to take part in the election, said Ibrahim Hassan Haji, an electoral commission member from Southwest state.

"Otherwise, we will be forced to go ahead without them and select their quotas of [delegates] from here in Mogadishu," he said.

But the head of the local Hiraal Institute think tank, Hussein Sheikh Ali, said holding a partial election would not be tolerated in a country where clans are still "armed to the teeth."

Instead, "it is always the 'sixth clan' [the international community] that intervenes" in such crises and a road map is usually agreed upon, added political analyst Liban Abdullahi.

The U.N. special representative, however, said any resolution must come from Somali leaders, whom he urged to "be imaginative." He would not say how the international community might respond to a vote that goes ahead without all states involved.

 
 
 
 

Related Stories

Smoke rises from a fighting between the Somali federal army and Jubbaland state forces in Beled Hawo, in the Gedo region of Somalia, Jan. 25, 2021, in this image obtained via social media.
Africa
Kenya Denies Role in Somalia's Internal Conflict
Somalia accuses Kenya of stirring up conflict between federal government and Jubaland state, where fighting killed more than 20 people this week
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 11:04 AM
Somali parliament members raise up their hands to approve the appointment of Somalia's new prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble…
Africa
Somalia's Minister of Women Says Lawmaker Quota for Females Too Low
Somalia's prime minister vows 30% of seats in parliament will go to female lawmakers in February's indirect election, but women activists are doubtful the male-dominated clans will abide
Mohamed Sheikh Nor
By Mohamed Sheikh Nor
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 03:18 PM
FILE - Members of the militant group al Shabab listen to a Somalia government soldier after their surrender to the authorities in Mogadishu, Sept. 24, 2012.
Africa
Ugandan Airstrikes in Somalia Kill 189 Al-Shabab Fighters
Attack helicopter gunships are used for the first time
Mohamed Olad Hassan
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 10:31 AM
Fatuma Moallim Abdulle poses with 3 of her children, during an interview with the Associated Press in Mogadishu, Somalia,
Africa
In Somalia, Mothers Fear Sons Were Sent to Ethiopia Conflict 
Mothers have held rare protests in Mogadishu and elsewhere, demanding to know the fate of their children who originally were sent to Eritrea for military training
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 06:03 PM
Medical workers wait by ambulances ready to transport wounded, after a bomb attack at an ice cream shop in Mogadishu, Somalia,…
Africa
Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility for Deadly Somalia Explosion  
Four killed in Somalia explosion days after US troop withdrawal   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 04:21 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play