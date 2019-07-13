Africa

Toll in Migrant Boat Accident off Tunisia Rises to 82

By Reuters
July 13, 2019 09:32 PM
African migrant sits inside a local Red Crescent chapter in Zarzis
An African migrant who a government source and the Tunisian Red Crescent said was rescued after the boat he was in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Tunisian coast, sits inside a Red Crescent chapter in Zarzis, Tunisia, July 4, 2019.

TUNIS, TUNISIA - The number of bodies recovered by Tunisia after a ship packed with migrants sank off its coast last week has risen to 82, in one of the worst disasters in recent years, the Tunisian Red Crescent said Saturday.

The boat capsized after setting off for Europe from neighboring Libya. Survivors told the Tunisian coast guard last week that it had been carrying 86 people.

Tunisian fishermen rescued four people but one later died in hospital, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said last week.

“After a week of searches, all the 82 bodies who were in the boat that sank last week were recovered,” Mongi Slim, an official of the Tunisian Red Crescent, told Reuters.

Libya’s west coast is a main departure point for African migrants hoping to reach Europe, though numbers have dropped because of an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support Libya’s coast guard.

Sixty-five migrants heading for Europe from Libya drowned in May when their boat capsized off Tunisia.
 

Related Stories

An African migrant who a government source said was rescued after the boat he was traveling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Tunisian coast, sits inside a local Red Crescent chapter in Zarzis, Tunisia, July 4, 2019.
Africa
Migrant Boat Sinks off Tunisia, 83 Drown
Survivor describes clinging to a piece of wood in Mediterranean for two days before rescue
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 04, 2019
An African migrant who a government source said was rescued after the boat he was traveling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Tunisian coast, sits inside a local Red Crescent chapter in Zarzis, Tunisia, July 4, 2019.
Africa
Migrant Boat Sinks off Tunisia, 83 Drown
Survivor describes clinging to a piece of wood in Mediterranean for two days before rescue
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 04, 2019
African migrant sits inside a local Red Crescent chapter in Zarzis
Middle East
Tunisia Recovers 14 Migrants' Bodies After Dozens Drowned Off Coast
Tunisian fishermen rescued four people but one later died at a hospital, UNHCR said Thursday; others on board were feared drowned
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 06, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters