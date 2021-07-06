Africa

Two of Three Children in South Sudan Face ‘Desperate’ Humanitarian Crisis: UNICEF

By VOA News
July 06, 2021 02:12 PM
In this Wednesday Dec. 16 2020 photo, Kallayn Keneng , foreground right, sits on the ground with three women, who all have lost…
File - In this Dec. 16 2020 photo, Kallayn Keneng , foreground right, sits on the ground with three women, who all have lost chidren due to starvation when they were displaced from their villages due to fighting, in Lekuangole, South Sudan.

UNICEF says 4.5 million children in South Sudan face a humanitarian crisis and the organization needs more money to help.
 
The announcement comes on the 10th anniversary of the country’s independence.
 
The “hopes that independence would bring a new dawn for the country’s children have faded,” UNICEF said in a press release.
 
The group cites conflict, flooding, droughts and deepening economic woes for the problems, adding that a recent peace agreement has only “partially been implemented” and has not improved the situation for children.
 
UNICEF says it needs $180 million to help the most vulnerable children in South Sudan.
 
“If we, as a humanitarian community, do not receive sufficient funding, the reality for children and families is that no help will be coming,” said UNICEF South Sudan Representative Andrea Suley.  
 
UNICEF says 8.3 million people in South Sudan need humanitarian support, which they say is even higher than during the 2013-2018 civil war.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013 file photo, a man walks in a ward of mainly soldiers with gunshot wounds inside the Juba…
Africa
South Sudan's Health Care Remains Inadequate, Officials Say
As South Sudan marks the 10th anniversary of its independence, officials say the health care sector is grossly underfunded
Onen Walter Solomon
By Onen Walter Solomon
Mon, 07/05/2021 - 09:16 PM
South Sudanese Refugee Changing Lives of Refugees in Kenya 
00:02:40
Africa
South Sudanese Refugee Changing Lives of Refugees in Kenya 
As a child, Adieu Achul survived a gruesome village massacre that wiped out ER entire family. Today she empowers other refugee girls and women
Juma Majanga
By Juma Majanga
Sun, 06/20/2021 - 02:01 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play