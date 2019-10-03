Africa

Uganda Detains Supporters of Presidential Hopeful Over Banned Red Berets

By Reuters
Updated October 3, 2019 08:05 PM
FILE - Singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, arrives for a press conference, held at his home in Magere in the outskirts of Kampala, July 24, 2019.
Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Ugandan security personnel on Thursday detained six supporters of pop star and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine for wearing red berets, a banned symbol of his People Power pressure group, a spokesman for the movement said.

Wine, 37, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has rattled the government since becoming a legislator in 2017 with a line in caustic criticism that has earned him growing support.

His rising political ambitions and connection with young people via his music have provoked a clampdown by the government, which has detained some of his supporters and tear gassed his rallies.

Joel Senyonyi, spokesman for Wine's People Power movement, told Reuters the youths were detained in Kabalagala, a suburb in the south of the capital Kampala, where they were holding a news conference to denounce the government's red beret ban.

"The youths were emphasizing that we commit no offense when we wear these berets," Senyonyi said, adding that police stormed the event and detained the six while others fled.

"The beret, it's our symbol. When we wear those berets we identify not just with People Power but with the cause for a better Uganda," he said.

Wine and supporters of the People Power movement — that he hopes will help him unseat veteran leader Yoweri Museveni at the next presidential election — have been wearing red berets and other items of red clothing, including shirts and overalls.

Government warning

Last month, however, the government banned civilian use of red berets, describing them and other pieces of military wear as "property of the state."

Civilians found wearing or selling them, the government warned, would be prosecuted under military law, which can mean a life sentence.

Police spokesman Patrick Onyango told Reuters that Wine's supporters were arrested for staging an unlawful assembly because they had not notified the police in advance.

Wine has accused the government of blocking his concerts and intimidating his business partners in order to strangle him economically and politically.

Museveni, 75, in power since 1986, is widely expected to seek reelection at the next polls in 2021, pitting him against Wine, who has said he will also contest in the poll.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, arrives at the news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda, July 24, 2019.
Africa
Ugandan Presidential Hopeful Bobi Wine Denounces Ban of 'Red Beret' Symbol
The government gazetted the red beret as 'property of the state,' warning that people who wear or sell them would be prosecuted under military law, which can lead to a life sentence
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 21:19
Pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is seen while giving an interview to Associated Press at his home in Kampala, Uganda, July 15, 2019.
Africa
Ugandan Activist Bobi Wine Condemns Killing of His Follower
Ugandan musician and opposition leader is urging police to investigate the death of one of his supporters who died from injuries sustained during torture by unknown abductors
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/06/2019 - 09:18
Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine arrives at the news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda, July 24, 2019.
Africa
Uganda's Bobi Wine Formally Announces Presidential Bid
The opposition legislator made it official at his home in a colorful ceremony that began with a prayer and featured him singing for his supporters
Default Author Profile
By Halima Athumani
Wed, 07/24/2019 - 09:52
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl

South Sudan