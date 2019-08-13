Africa

Uganda Internet Registration Stirs Free Speech Concerns

By Peter Clottey, Salem Solomon
August 13, 2019 01:00 PM
FILE - This May 21, 2013 file photo shows an iPhone in Washington with Twitter, Facebook, and other apps. Tired of that friend or relative who won't stop posting or tweeting political opinions? Online loudmouths may be annoying, but a new survey suggests they are in the minority. In a report released Tuesday, the Pew Research Center found that most people who regularly use social media sites were actually less likely to share their opinions, even offline. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - An iPhone with Twitter, Facebook and other apps, May 21, 2013.

WASHINGTON - Uganda is ramping up efforts to curtail online content deemed immoral or hateful, a move critics say will silence dissent.

Since March 2018, the Uganda Communications Commission,  a state regulator, has required certain online publishers to register and pay a fee of $20 per year.

Now, the government is expanding its enforcement of the regulation, levying the fee on news organizations and social media influencers with large followings, including some journalists, celebrities, musicians and athletes.

The UCC calls these people “data communicators” and will be looking at media sites, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to determine which users will be affected.

Catherine Anite, executive director of the Freedom of Expression Media Hub, told VOA’s Nightline Africa  that the registration requirement curbs free speech.

“It’s a very restrictive regulation,” she said. “The freedom of expression is an essential right, and it is the cornerstone of any democratic society, which I believe Uganda is, because we have ascribed to these national, regional and international freedom of expression laws.”

Anite pointed to Article 29 of Uganda’s constitution, which protects freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of belief. She said this should give Ugandans wide latitude to express themselves in any media.

“Uganda is a free society. Uganda is [a] democratic society,” she said. “So, if the constitution gives the right to enjoy freedom of expression, there shouldn’t be the clawback clauses that come in the form of policies and other restrictive laws.”

The expansion of the law comes one week after political activist Stella Nyanzi was sentenced to 18 months in prison for writing a crude poem about Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s deceased mother.

The group Unwanted Witness, which monitors digital rights, reported that 33 Ugandans have been interrogated by police or charged with making impermissible online communications between 2016 and 2018, according to Reuters.

Last year, the government introduced a tax on social media usage, charging 200 shillings — about $0.05 cents per user per day, Reuters reported.

UCC head of public relations Ibrahim Bbossa said the regulatory body hopes to make publishers and individuals with large online followings mindful of the need to uphold public morality and peace.

He said registering users is the first step to responding in the event of a problem.

“As UCC, it is upon us to put into implementation these laws so that, just in case of any problems that arise, we are able to come up with resolutions,” Bbossa told Uganda’s Daily Vision  “Online publication can lead to circumstances like inciting the public, misinformation, and at times, theft.”

Related Stories

Pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is seen while giving an interview to Associated Press at his home in Kampala, Uganda, July 15, 2019.
Africa
Ugandan Activist Bobi Wine Condemns Killing of His Follower
Ugandan musician and opposition leader is urging police to investigate the death of one of his supporters who died from injuries sustained during torture by unknown abductors
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 06, 2019
Ugandan prominent academic Stella Nyanzi smiles as she appears at Buganda Road court charged with cybercrimes after she posted profanity-filled denunciations of president Yoweri Museveni on Facebook, in Kampala, Uganda, April 25, 2017.
Africa
Critic of Ugandan President Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison
Stella Nyanzi on Friday flashed her bare breasts in protest while appearing in court via video link from prison. Amnesty International has called her conviction 'outrageous'
Default Author Profile
By Halima Athumani
August 02, 2019
FILE - Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi at Buganda Road Court where she was charged with cybercrimes in Kampala, Uganda, June 26, 2019.
Africa
Ugandan Activist Sentenced for Vulgar Poem About President
Professor Stella Nyanzi sentenced to nine more months in prison for committing ‘cyber harassment and offensive communication’ when she posted a provocative poem on Facebook about President Yoweri Museveni
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
August 05, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Peter Clottey
Salem Solomon
Written By
Salem Solomon
Multimedia Digital Journalist

1619-2019