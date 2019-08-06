Africa

Ugandan Activist Bobi Wine Condemns Killing of His Follower

By Associated Press
August 6, 2019 09:18 AM
Pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is seen while giving an interview to Associated Press at his home in Kampala, Uganda, July 15, 2019.
Pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is seen while giving an interview to Associated Press at his home in Kampala, Uganda, July 15, 2019.

KAMPALA - Ugandan musician and opposition leader Bobi Wine is urging police to investigate the death of one of his supporters who died from injuries sustained during torture by unknown abductors.

Wine said the victim, an entertainer whose stage name was Zigy Wyne, was missing an eye and two fingers when he was found dumped outside a hospital. He was hospitalized for a week before his death Sunday.

Wine's statement said that supporters of his People Power movement have been targeted by state agents.

Joel Ssenyonyi, a spokesman for People Power, said Tuesday that until police find contrary evidence the group presumes the torture was politically motivated.  

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told reporters that police are investigating and urged the victim's relatives to provide information to authorities.

 

Related Stories

Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine arrives at the news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda, July 24, 2019.
Africa
Uganda's Bobi Wine Formally Announces Presidential Bid
The opposition legislator made it official at his home in a colorful ceremony that began with a prayer and featured him singing for his supporters
Default Author Profile
By Halima Athumani
July 24, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press