Africa

Uganda's Bobi Wine Released on Bail, Charged With COVID-19 Violation

By Halima Athumani
November 20, 2020 12:48 PM
Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi (C), also known as Bobi Wine, raises his arm as he walks to the court in…
Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, raises his arm as he walks to the court in Inganga, Nov. 19, 2020.

KAMPALA - Ugandan opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name, Bobi Wine, has been released on bail but charged with violating COVID-19 guidelines for holding mass rallies.  

"Bobi has been released on bail and we are here at the court waiting for him to leave the court and probably head home," said David Rubongoya, secretary general of Wine's National Unity Platform party. "There's a lot of security deployment, we don't know what will happen, but he's free." 

Police arrested Wine on Wednesday while he was campaigning in eastern Uganda for January's presidential election.   

Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi (R), also known as Bobi Wine, appears at the court with his wife Barbara…
Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, right, also known as Bobi Wine, appears at the court with his wife Barbara Itungo, in Iganga, Nov. 19, 2020.

His arrest sparked protests by supporters across the country, leading to hundreds of arrests and a rising death toll in clashes with security.   

Uganda Police pathologist Moses Byaruhanga said most of the dead had gunshot wounds. 

"We had cases of traumatic injuries, accidents, we had firearm injuries. As of today, total number is 37 — four females, 33 males," Byaruhanga said.

Uganda's security minister and a police spokesman said the protesters were violent, targeted government supporters, and were believed to be armed.   

Critics note Ugandan police and plain-clothed security were quick to use live ammunition against the protesters.   

Human Rights Watch said Friday that Wine's arrest shows Ugandan authorities are using COVID-19 as an excuse to clamp down on the opposition ahead of January's election. 

Human Rights Watch Africa researcher Oryem Nyeko said the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's campaigns also attract large crowds, which security forces have allowed.   

"It's a pretext, they've just used it as an excuse to clamp down and violate rights," Nyeko said. "Particularly, now in this case on the opposition. Otherwise, we would see a balance of the implementation of those regulations. We are not seeing arrests at NRM processions." 

At a campaign rally Thursday, President Yoweri Museveni said protesters are being used by outsiders who are against Uganda's stability and independence.   

Museveni, who has been in power for 34 years, did not elaborate and offered no evidence.

Wine's case resumes in court in December.      
 

Related Stories

A supporter of Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, carries his poster during a protest against the arrest of Kyagulanyi, during his campaign rally in Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 18, 2020.
Africa
Ugandan Police Says 16 Killed in Clashes Between Officers, Opposition Protesters
Forty-five others were injured in violence that followed arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 01:34 PM
uganda still for video
Africa
Uganda's Presidential Hopefuls Kick Off Campaigns as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uganda is gearing up for general elections January 14; eleven candidates are vying for the country's highest office
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 02:35 PM
Musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine (on top of car) greets supporters as he makes his way to be officially nominated as a presidential candidate, in Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 03, 2020.
Africa
Uganda Presidential Challengers Register for Election Amid Tear Gas, Heavy Security
Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni will face at least eight candidates running against him in February elections
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:33 PM
Halima Athumani
By
Halima Athumani

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play