Africa

Uganda’s Health Minister Criticized for Not Wearing Mask in Public

By Halima Athumani
July 13, 2020 12:55 PM
FILE - Ugandan Minister of Health Jane Aceng (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda at Mulago hospital in Kampala, Jan. 19, 2018.
FILE - Ugandan Minister of Health Jane Aceng (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda during the ceremony of the official commissioning of new radiotherapy machine at Mulago hospital in Kampala, Jan. 19, 2018.

KAMPALA - Uganda’s Health Minister Dr. Jane Aceng finds herself a subject of controversy these days, after videos of her meeting with supporters without her mask on were made public.

Another video shows the minister, who is seeking a parliament seat in northern Uganda, taking part in a political procession and not practicing distancing. 

Minister Aceng has spearheaded the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda, earning her the nickname Mama Corona.  Public service announcements of her urging people to wear masks and maintain social distance are aired on local media. 

Peter Magelah, a human rights lawyer with local NGO Chapter Four, said the minister should have adhered to her own guidelines given that some Ugandans think the virus is not real and is being used to achieve political gains. 

“People have been arrested, people have been shot and killed, for not following guidelines issued and signed by her. And then you have the person who should be champion, is violating the very principles for which other people have been killed,” he said.

People queue to buy bus tickets while adhering to social distancing measures and wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Namirembe Bus Park in Kampala, Uganda, June 4, 2020.

Local reports say at least 10 people have been killed by security forces for violating guidelines set to control the spread of COVID-19. Uganda currently has more than 1,025 confirmed cases of the disease.

Minister of Information Judith Nabakooba said Ugandans should wear masks in public regardless of the health minister’s actions.

“We regret the incident. Because we know very well, the guidelines have been repeatedly announced over and over again and we expected that each and every one should follow these guidelines. However, that should not be an excuse for Ugandans to use doctor as an example to abandon the guidelines put in place,” said Nabakooba. 

In a statement, Minister Aceng explains that she was not holding a political rally as claimed but was distributing mosquito nets and face masks.

She said supporters rushed forward to meet her, and “were difficult to control” as many wanted to get masks or take pictures with her.

The minister said she is aware of the rules and regulations the government put in place to stop COVID-19 and is urging Ugandans to adhere to them.
 

Related Stories

Steven Busulwa, an animal keeper, runs away from a charging rhino at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center in Wakiso district, in Entebbe.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Wildlife Poaching Doubles in Uganda During COVID-19 Lockdown
Conservationists are looking for alternative income sources for communities to stop poaching
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 09:55
A motorcycle taxi driver known as boda-boda, from SafeBoda network, waits for a customer along a street in Kampala, Uganda, Oct. 5, 2018.
Africa
Ugandan Creates COVID Shield for Motorcycles
The shield is seen as not just reducing body contact, which could spread the virus, but also adding security for motorcycle taxi drivers
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 16:05
Africa
With Lockdown Ban on Cars, Bike Business Booms in Uganda  
Uganda’s March lockdown to curb virus included a ban on motor vehicles — both public and private — for nonessential personnel       
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 06:28
Members of Local Defense Unit (LDU) unload relief food to civilians who are affected by the lockdown to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, in Kampala, Uganda, April 4, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Top Ugandan Officials Arrested in COVID-19 Purchasing Scandal
Defendants who worked in the office of Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and ran program to provide food relief for the most vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic, were arrested for causing government losses in excess of $528,000
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 14:55
Halima Athumani
By
Halima Athumani

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play