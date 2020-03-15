Africa

UN Agency: Over 400 Migrants Intercepted off Libya Coast

By Associated Press
March 15, 2020 10:24 AM
FILE - Men from Morocco and Bangladesh react on an overcrowded wooden boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, off the Libyan coast, Jan. 10, 2020.
FILE - Men from Morocco and Bangladesh react on an overcrowded wooden boat, as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, off the Libyan coast, Jan. 10, 2020.

CAIRO, EGYPT - Libya's coast guard intercepted over 400 Europe-bound migrants off the country's Mediterranean coast and returned them to the capital of Tripoli over the past 24 hours, the U.N. migration agency said Sunday.

The International Organization for Migration tweeted that 301 migrants on three boats were intercepted on Saturday and brought back to Tripoli. Another 105 migrants on two boats were intercepted on Sunday.

It said most of the migrants were taken to detention centers in Libya, where there are "serious concerns over their safety."

Some migrants managed to escape at the disembarkation point, as the boats were brought back to shore, the IOM said.

"It is unacceptable for this to continue despite repeated calls to put an end to the return of vulnerable people to detention and abuse," said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the IOM.

Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.

Most migrants make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The IOM said earlier this month that its estimated death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean past the "grim milestone" of 20,000 deaths since 2014.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants.

Rights groups say those efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid and overcrowded detention centers that lack adequate food and water.

The EU agreed earlier this year to end an anti-migrant smuggler operation involving only surveillance aircraft and instead deploy military ships to concentrate on upholding a widely flouted U.N. arms embargo that's considered key to winding down Libya's relentless war.

 

Related Stories

U.N. Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame holds a news briefing ahead of U.N.-brokered military talks in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2020.
Middle East
UN-Mediated Political Talks on Libya End in Disarray
Violations of a temporary truce by the country’s warring parties undermine peace effort
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 10:31
Migrants are seen in a dinghy as they are rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya,…
Middle East
Coast Guard Catches and Returns 81 Migrants off Libyan Coast
The UN refugee agency reported last week that the total number of migrants intercepted by the Libyan coast guard in the past month rose 121% from the same period last year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 06:48
People disembark from the Ocean Viking rescue ship, at the Taranto harbor, Southern Italy, Jan. 29, 2020.
Africa
Italy 'Complicit in Abuse' of Migrants Over Libya Deal, Say Human Rights Groups
Italy and EU helping to fund Libya coast guard to stop flow of migrants
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 15:16
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play