Africa

UN: Bodies of at Least 6 Migrants Found on Libyan Coast

By Associated Press
November 22, 2019 11:57 AM
Migrants are seen in a dinghy as they are rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya,…
Migrants in a dinghy are rescued by the Libyan coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Oct. 18, 2019.

CAIRO - At least six bodies of Europe-bound migrants were found on Libya's Mediterranean coast on Friday, while another 90 were intercepted by Libya's coast guard, the U.N. migration agency said.
                   
Libya has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe. Most migrants make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats.
                   
The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration tweeted that the bodies washed up on the shores of the Libyan port of al-Khums.
                   
In recent years, the EU has partnered with Libya's coast guard and other local groups to stem the dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses.
                   
Separately, Libya's eastern parliament Thursday accused the Italian government of violating the country's sovereignty by flying a drone near the frontlines of the ongoing war between the Tripoli-based U.N.-backed government and the east-based, self-styled Libyan National Army.
                   
“The Libyan parliament demands that the Italian authorities provide an official explanation to this act of aggression on Libya's sovereignty,” read the statement issued by the LNA-allied parliament.
                   
In a Wednesday press conference Ahmed al-Mosmari, the LNA spokesman said their forces had shot down an Italian drone near the city of Tarhouna, a town about 40 miles (60 kilometers) south of Tripoli.
                   
In response, the office of Italy's Joint Chief of Staffs issued a statement Wednesday affirming that an Italian drone crashed in Libyan territory while it was on a mission to support efforts aimed at stemming migrant sea crossings. The statement added that the plane was following a flight plan that had been communicated in advance to Libyan authorities.
                   
Since 2015, Libya has been divided between two governments, in the east and the west. In April, the LNA launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from the U.N.-backed government. While the LNA enjoys the support of France, Russia and Key Arab countries, the Tripoli-based government is backed by Italy, Turkey and Qatar.

Related Stories

Hundreds of migrants who fled a detention center in coastal Libya crowd around a U.N. facility in Tripoli, Libya, Wednesday,…
Africa
Hundreds of Migrants in Libya Flee Detention, Cite Hunger
Around 450 people have fled a detention center in coastal Libya and crowded overnight around a UN facility
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/30/2019 - 15:51
Default Content Teaser
Africa
African Migrants Evacuated from Libya Tell Horror Stories 
African migrants evacuated from Libyan detention centers to Rwanda say they still want to make the dangerous journey to Europe, despite the abuse they encountered in Libya.  The 189 migrants, mostly Eritreans but also Somalis, Ethiopians, and Sudanese, were brought to Rwanda after a September agreement with the African Union.  Rwanda has agreed to host 500 migrants who Libya rescued in the Mediterranean and put in detention.  Ruud Elmendorp reports from Gashora, Rwanda.
Default Author Profile
By Ruud Elmendorp
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 01:54
A crowd supports Cedric Herrou, a French activist farmer who faces up to five years in prison as he goes on trial accused of helping African migrants cross the border from Italy, with a banner reading "Yes to solidarity and Welcome migrants and refugees."
Europe
French Courts Face Touchy Test: Is Helping Migrants a Crime?
The cases have centered on the Alps, where migrants traverse snowy passes between Italy and France, many ill-equipped for the cold. Each year some die of hypothermia
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 12:25
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan