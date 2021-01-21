Africa

UN Calls Attention to Sexual Violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray Conflict

By VOA News
January 21, 2021 03:45 PM
Ethiopian refugees stand in for supplies at the Um Rakuba refugee camp which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray…
FILE - Ethiopian refugees line up for supplies at the Um Rakouba refugee camp, which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Sudan, Nov. 29, 2020.

The United Nations is urging a “zero tolerance” policy for crimes of sexual violence in Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region.

According to a statement from Pramila Patten, the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, there has been a high number of reported rapes in the capital, Mekelle, as well as reports that some women are being forced by “military elements” to have sex in exchange for basic commodities.

“It remains critical that humanitarian actors and independent human rights monitors be granted immediate, unconditional and sustained access to the entirety of the Tigray region, including IDP [internally displaced people] and refugee camps where new arrivals have allegedly reported cases of sexual violence,” Patten said in a statement.

Recent news reports say the Ethiopian government has not responded to the allegations of rapes in Mekelle.

According to the U.N., 59,000 Ethiopians have fled to Sudan, while some 5,000 Eritrean refugees are living in “dire” conditions in the area of Shire. The U.N. says 25 of the refugees are women and girls of reproductive age.

“I call on all parties involved in the hostilities in the Tigray region to commit to a zero-tolerance policy for crimes of sexual violence, in line with their respective obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law,” Patten said.

“I call on the government of Ethiopia to further exercise its due diligence obligations to protect all civilians from sexual and other violence, regardless of their ethnic origin and those displaced by conflict, and to promptly allow for an independent inquiry into all allegations of sexual and other forms of violence, to establish the facts and hold perpetrators accountable, provide redress to victims, and prevent further grave violations.”

On November 4, the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched what it called a “law enforcement operation” against “rogue” leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s ruling party, after TPLF fighters attacked a federal military base. TPLF leaders called the federal government’s response a war against the people of Tigray.

The conflict erupted weeks after Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government. Despite the government saying that fighting in Tigray is over, many refugees say it is not safe enough to return home.
 

Related Stories

FILE - A man carries a sack of food aid from the WFP, at the Um Rakuba refugee camp in Sudan, where Tigray refugees stay, Dec. 3, 2020.
Africa
Thousands of Eritrean Refugees in Tigray Desperately Short of Aid
Aid workers granted one-time access to two Eritrean refugee camps found conditions dire and refugees in desperate straits
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 11:05 AM
FILE - Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry supplies at the Um-Rakoba camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 17, 2020.
Africa
UN Slams Ethiopian Government for Blocking Aid to Conflict-Ridden Tigray
Lack of food, water and health services are affecting hundreds of thousands of people and leading to a rise in malnutrition and water-borne diseases
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 01:59 PM
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi talks to members of the media during his visit to the…
Africa
UN Refugee Chief 'Very Worried' for Eritrean Refugees in Tigray
Top UNHCR official says aid workers are unable to access two refugee camps since fighting broke out in November
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 03:41 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play