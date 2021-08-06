Africa

UN Emergency Chief Calls for Humanitarian Cease-fire to Allow Aid to Reach People in Tigray

By Lisa Schlein
August 06, 2021 01:10 PM
FILE - Villagers return from a market to Yechila town in south central Tigray walking past scores of burned vehicles, in Tigray, Ethiopia, July 10, 2021.
FILE - Villagers return from a market to Yechila town in south central Tigray walking past scores of burned vehicles, in Tigray, Ethiopia, July 10, 2021.

GENEVA - A senior United Nations official is calling for a humanitarian cease-fire in northern Ethiopia to allow trucks carrying food and other relief supplies to reach millions of civilians in Tigray suffering from acute hunger and a lack of essential care. 

The United Nations’ under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, has just returned from a six-day mission to Ethiopia.  He says U.N. relief trucks finally are rolling into Tigray.  

He says 178 trucks, which have been stuck in the neighboring Afar region for the past two weeks, have been given the go-ahead to move toward the beleaguered province.  While he welcomes this, Griffiths says 100 trucks every day need to get into Tigray to meet the overwhelming needs of the civilian population.

The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral cease-fire in Tigray on May 8.  Since then, he notes the shooting war in the conflict-ridden province has diminished.  Consequently, he says aid agencies can proceed into areas that previously were out of bounds.

"Once the supplies arrive at the moment in Tigray, the access for the agencies in Tigray is relatively good … They have access," Griffiths said. "But they have not had the supplies needed to actually exploit the access.  So, a lot, a lot still to be done in an environment in Ethiopia, which I would say is very, very fragile.”   

Amanuel Berhanu, held by his mother, eats emergency food after being screened for malnutrition in Debub Health Centre in…
USAID Head Pushes for Humanitarian Aid Access in Tigray
Samantha Power says the conflict that began in November in Ethiopia needs to end

The World Food Program reports 4 million people in Tigray are suffering from acute hunger, with more than 400,000 on the brink of famine.  Griffiths says WFP, which leads the humanitarian effort, has assured him that it can keep the pipeline of 100 trucks of supplies going into Tigray every day, if allowed to do so. 

The U.N. official says offensive military action must stop and a humanitarian cease-fire is a glaring necessity.

"I welcomed the [Ethiopian] prime minister’s declaration of some weeks ago of a unilateral cease-fire," Griffiths said. "We need to build on that.  Make it reciprocal and give people of Tigray, and their neighbors now, half a chance of survival in these next months of desperate needs.”  

Griffiths has expressed concern about the Tigray conflict spilling over into neighboring regions.  He notes some 100,000 people have been displaced in the Amhara region and another 70,000 people in the Afar region.

Related Stories

A convoy of trucks from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) carrying medical supplies stops by the side of the…
Africa
Ethiopia Suspends Work of Two Aid Groups Active in Tigray
Separately, the aid groups Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council said Ethiopia's government had suspended their operations on July 30
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 06:46 PM
Tigray refugees arrive on the banks of the Tekeze River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, Wednesday,…
Africa
Bodies Found in River Between Ethiopia's Tigray and Sudan
It was difficult to identify the bodies
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 12:14 AM
Tsegy Kiday, a 34-year-old displaced single mother, is seen with her five children in Nebelet, Tigray region, Ethiopia, July 11, 2021.
Africa
Around 90% of Tigray’s People Depend on International Aid for Survival
More than nine-months of civil strife finds a society of staggering devastation, of ruined lives and livelihoods
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 09:41 AM
Amanuel Berhanu, held by his mother, eats emergency food after being screened for malnutrition in Debub Health Centre in…
Africa
USAID Head Pushes for Humanitarian Aid Access in Tigray
Samantha Power says the conflict that began in November in Ethiopia needs to end
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/04/2021 - 03:58 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play