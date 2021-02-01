Africa

UN Officials Call for Protection, Justice for Victims of Darfur Violence

By VOA News
February 01, 2021 05:19 PM
A displaced Sudanese child peers through a wood fence in the Otash internally displaced people's camp on the outskirts of Nyala…
A displaced Sudanese child peers through a wood fence in the Otash internally displaced people's camp on the outskirts of Nyala town, the capital of South Darfur, Feb. 1, 2021.

Two U.N. human rights experts are calling on Sudan to protect victims of intercommunal violence in the volatile Darfur region and for the perpetrators of the violence to be brought to justice. 

Some 163 people were killed, 217 wounded and 50,000 displaced following violent clashes between the Arab and non-Arab Massalit tribes on January 16 and 17 in West and South Darfur.  

Map of Sudan showing North, South and West Darfur
Darfur, Sudan

Another clash on January 18 between the Rezigat and Falata communities in South Darfur reportedly saw another 72 killed and 70 injured, with 100 families displaced. 

“We urge the government of Sudan to step up its efforts to protect civilians, including those internally displaced, prevent further displacements and advance solutions to internal displacement by promptly and fully implementing its national plan for the protection of civilians,” said Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, and Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions. 

In a statement Monday, the experts also said they were gravely concerned for the internally displaced people in the Darfur region, particularly the long-term displaced. 

“Many have been living in protracted displacement in dire conditions, and the challenges they face to achieve durable solutions, in particular due to insecurity and land disputes, are disturbing,” Jimenez-Damary and Callamard said in the statement. 

Last month, the World Food Program scaled up food assistance to people displaced by the violence. 
 

