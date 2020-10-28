Africa

UN Rights Office Condemns 'Merciless' Attack on Cameroon School

By Lisa Schlein
October 28, 2020 11:29 AM
An empty clasroom is seen following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon October 24, 2020 in this screen grab obtained…
An empty classroom is seen following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon, Oct. 24, 2020, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

GENEVA - The U.N. human rights office has joined a chorus of voices in strongly condemning what it calls the vile, merciless attack on a private school Saturday in southwestern Cameroon. The attack killed at least six children and injured another 13. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, in the southwestern region of Cameroon.  

U.N. human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani tells VOA her office has not been able to verify the identity of the perpetrators.

“But we have been able to get information corroborated by various sources that it was perpetrated by a group of men armed with guns and machetes, who broke into the school and they shot indiscriminately while the students were studying,” Shamdasani said.   

Cameroonian authorities blame the attack on Ambazonian separatists. The English-speaking militants, who want independence from Cameroon and its French-speaking majority, accuse the government of being behind the assault. 

Shamdasani says the killing and maiming of children as well as attacks on educational facilities constitute serious violations of international law and says the perpetrators must be held accountable.   

She says governments have a duty to protect children’s access to education.

Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children as authorities claim, in Kumba, Cameroon, Oct. 25, 2020.
Cameroon Condemns Killing of School Children, Calls for Investigation
Government Pledges to protect schools

“In fact, the school was not benefiting from security protection measures, which is why we are calling on the government,” Shamdasani said. "We are reminding the government that it is their obligation in the middle of this crisis to protect access to education and, of course, to protect the physical safety of the students.”  

Shamdasani says the human rights office has received many other reports of serious human rights violations by both separatist groups and security forces in Cameroon.  These include reports of extrajudicial executions, torture, sexual and gender-based violence and abductions.

She says the root causes of the French-English divide go back decades. She says it is urgent for the government and affected communities to engage in an inclusive dialogue to work toward sustainable peace in this fractured country.

Related Stories

Schoolchildren, their parents and teachers hold a protest after gunmen opened fire at a school, killing at least six children as authorities claim, in Kumba, Cameroon, Oct. 25, 2020.
Africa
Cameroon Condemns Killing of School Children, Calls for Investigation
Government Pledges to protect schools
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:26 PM
An empty clasroom is seen following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon October 24, 2020 in this screen grab obtained…
Africa
Cameroon Says Separatist Attack on School Kills 4 
No one claims responsibility, but government blames separatists who had ordered that schools in the area be closed
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 10/24/2020 - 09:24 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play