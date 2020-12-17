Africa

UN Sends Millions in Humanitarian Aid to Ethiopia 

By VOA News
December 17, 2020 03:08 PM
Ethiopians, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Setit River on the Sudan…
Ethiopians, who fled fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, Dec. 16, 2020.

The United Nations said Thursday that it had mobilized $35.6 million to aid those affected by the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Some 50,000 people from the region have fled to neighboring Sudan and tens of thousands have been internally displaced since fighting broke out last month.

The U.N. said some of the money would go to aiding refugees in Sudan, while the rest would reach those in need in Tigray itself.

“Conflicts like this are hard to stop once they get out of control, the lives they extinguish cannot be brought back, and the grievances they create are long-lasting. Right now, children are cut off from help. We need unfettered access now,” said Mark Lowcock, U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

The announcement followed a loosening of some restrictions, including restoration of some telecommunications this week. Many civil servants returned to work and gun owners were asked to disarm as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sought to restore order in the embattled region.

Telecommunications had been suspended and access to the area limited since the conflict broke out, making it nearly impossible to confirm death tolls in the region.

The U.N. has been urging Ethiopia’s central government to allow humanitarian access to the region for more than a month.

On November 4, Ethiopia’s federal government launched what it called a “law enforcement operation” against “rogue” leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s ruling party, after TPLF fighters attacked a federal military base. TPLF leaders called the federal government’s response a war against the people of Tigray.

The conflict erupted weeks after Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government.
 

Related Stories

Children play in front of a bullet-ridden wall of a destroyed store in the village of Bisober, in Ethiopia's Tigray region, Dec. 9, 2020.
Africa
UN: More Than 2 Million Children in Ethiopia's Tigray in Need of Aid
UNICEF is demanding access to the restive region to provide humanitarian assistance to children deprived of basic means by ongoing fighting
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/15/2020 - 03:52 PM
Ethiopian refugees who fled Tigray region, queue to receive food aid within the Um-Rakoba camp in Al-Qadarif state, on the border, in Sudan, Dec. 11, 2020.
Africa
Ethiopia's War-Scarred Tigray Region Regains Some Services
Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and nearly a million fled their homes during airstrikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic divisions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 06:24 PM
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, hands folded, arrives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Dec. 13, 2020. (Twitter - @SudanPMHamdok)
Africa
Sudan PM Visits Ethiopia for Talks on Restive Tigray Region
More than 50,000 Ethiopians from the embattled region have fled to Sudan due to violence
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/13/2020 - 04:46 PM
Tigray refugee children sing and dance inside a tent run by UNICEF for children's activities, in Umm Rakouba refugee camp.
Africa
Ethiopian Refugees Prevented from Fleeing to Eastern Sudan
Over the past week, fewer than 500 a day have been arriving in Sudan, according to UN refugee agency
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 12:29 PM
Tigrinyan refugee 38-year-old Rega Tsfay, malnourished mother of her 3-moth-old son Itbarak
Africa
Aid Groups Say Staffers Killed in Ethiopia's Tigray Conflict
More than a month has passed since fighting erupted between Ethiopia's government and now-fugitive Tigray
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 08:03 AM
