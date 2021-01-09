Africa

UN: Thousands Flee Central African Republic Election Violence

By Lisa Schlein
January 09, 2021 11:50 AM
A supporter of Central African Republic's United Hearts Movement (MCU) party celebrates the victory of President Faustin-Archange Touadera outside their party offices, in Bangui, Central African Republic, Jan. 4, 2021.
A supporter of Central African Republic's United Hearts Movement (MCU) party celebrates the victory of President Faustin-Archange Touadera outside their party offices, in Bangui, Central African Republic, Jan. 4, 2021.

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency reported Friday that violence surrounding last month’s election in Central African Republic has sent tens of thousands of people fleeing for their lives to neighboring countries and to safer areas within CAR. 

More than 30,000 refugees are estimated to have fled to neighboring Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Republic of Congo since December 27.  

The U.N. refugee agency says the violence and insecurity related to the general election has displaced tens of thousands more people inside the Central African Republic.

FILE - A convoy of trucks carrying food from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) that was stuck at the Cameroon border.
Truck Drivers Stop Deliveries to Troubled Central African Republic
Trucks wait in Cameroon because of election violence in C.A.R.

The four other countries already are hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees from the CAR and other conflict countries.  UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov says the new influx of refugees is placing a huge strain on local resources.

“Most arrivals are staying with host communities or in makeshift shelters.  They urgently need water, shelter, access to health and adequate sanitation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases," said Cheshirkov. "We are working closely with national and local authorities, and humanitarian partners to support some of the most vulnerable.”   

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian affairs says 185,000 people from more than two dozen locations inside CAR have fled into the bush and forests since December 15. 

Cheshirkov says most have abandoned their homes in the face of surging pre-election violence.  While 113,000 since have returned home, he says an estimated 62,000 are still displaced.

“We are concerned about reports of human rights violations taking place inside CAR and we urge governments in all neighboring countries to continue granting access to asylum and supporting local authorities to register the new arrivals," said Cheshirkov.

The UNHCR is helping governments register new arrivals and U.N. aid agencies are providing food, health and other relief.  

After many years in exile, the voluntary repatriation of Central African Republic refugees from Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo had restarted in November.  Given the current postelection upheaval, Cheshirkov says this operation now has been put on hold.

Related Stories

FILE - A convoy of trucks carrying food from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) that was stuck at the Cameroon border.
Africa
Truck Drivers Stop Deliveries to Troubled Central African Republic
Trucks wait in Cameroon because of election violence in C.A.R.
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Sat, 01/02/2021 - 11:08 AM
A Rwandan soldier looks on as as voters queue to vote at the Barthélemy Boganda high school polling station in the 1st district…
Africa
Central African Republic Votes 'Massively' Amid Sporadic Rebel Gunfire
Polls taking place after a week of turbulence, marked by accusations of an attempted coup, and the dispatch of military personnel by Russia and Rwanda to help the CAR's beleaguered government  
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/27/2020 - 08:04 AM
A Rwandan soldier looks on as as voters queue to vote at the Barthélemy Boganda high school polling station in the 1st district…
Africa
Central African Republic Votes 'Massively' Amid Sporadic Rebel Gunfire
Polls taking place after a week of turbulence, marked by accusations of an attempted coup, and the dispatch of military personnel by Russia and Rwanda to help the CAR's beleaguered government  
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/27/2020 - 08:04 AM
Egyptian commandos of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic …
Africa
3 Peacekeepers Killed in Central African Republic Ahead of Election
UN calls on authorities to investigate ‘heinous’ attacks and bring those responsible to justice
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 12/26/2020 - 03:38 AM
Portuguese special forces of the U.N. Multidimensional mission in the Central African Republic rush to stop the clashes between armed groups and the Central African Army supported by Russian private security elements, in Boali, Dec. 22, 2020.
Africa
UN Rights Office Alarmed at Uptick in Violence Ahead of Central African Republic Elections
UN human rights office is appealing to neighboring countries to use their influence to ensure a peaceful resolution of this crisis
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 08:48 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play