Africa

UNHCR: Attacks in NW Nigeria Send Thousands Fleeing to Niger

By Lisa Schlein
September 27, 2019 03:14 PM
FILE - Pastoralists graze their cattle near some farms in the outskirts of Sokoto, Sokoto state, Nigeria, April 22, 2019. Reports suggest conflict between Fulani herders and Hausa farmers plays a role in the recent surge in violence in northwest Nigeria.
FILE - Pastoralists graze their cattle near some farms in the outskirts of Sokoto, Sokoto state, Nigeria, April 22, 2019. Reports suggest conflict between Fulani herders and Hausa farmers plays a role in the recent surge in violence in northwest Nigeria.

GENEVA - A surge in brutal attacks by armed groups in northwest Nigeria is sending thousands of refugees fleeing to Niger, the United Nations refugee agency says.

More than 40,000 Nigerians have fled to Niger over the last 10 months, creating a new humanitarian emergency along the two countries' border, the UNHCR reports. It added that on Sept. 11 alone, more than 2,500 civilians targeted by armed groups in Nigeria fled for their lives.

The agency says it has received frequent reports of kidnappings, torture, extortion, murder, sexual violence, and destruction of houses and property.

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch tells VOA the armed groups responsible for the violence are not linked to the Islamic mlitant group Boko Haram.

"[Refugees] tell us, these groups are really well organized and well armed, and they kind of operate at will," Baloch said. "They go from house to house, villages to villages, killing people, destroying property and then getting away with these horrible acts."  

While the identity of the armed groups is unknown, Baloch says they include bandits and other criminal elements. He says some attackers have taken people hostage, holding them for ransom.

Media reports suggest ethnic conflict between Fulani traditional herders and Hausa farmers plays a role in the violence. 

The conflict has caused the deaths of more than 4,000 people since 2011, and Nigerian security experts report the Fulani-Hausa conflict is expected to claim more lives this year than Boko Haram aggression.

Aid is being rushed to the Niger border and emergency staff is responding to the humanitarian needs, Baloch says, adding that the UNHCR is working with local authorities to relocate refugees from the border to safer places inland.

 

Related Stories

A sign is seen above a house where police rescued men and boys in Kaduna, Nigeria, September 27, 2019. The sign reads: 'Imam Ahmad Bun Hambal center for Islamic studies'. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Africa
Hundreds of Captives, Many Boys in Chains, Freed in Nigeria
Captives rescued from a building in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 08:19
A man works in a shop while others are closed at the Ajara Market due to low sales in Badagry, near Lagos, Sept. 6, 2019. A wave of kidnappings in Nigeria is being blamed largely on economic hardship.
Africa
Kidnappings Raise Fears Among Nigerians
According to police, 685 kidnappings occurred nationwide in the first quarter of the year, an average of seven per day
Default Author Profile
By Timothy Obiezu
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 16:29
FILE - A young prisoner, suspected of being a member of militant group Boko Haram, sits with his arms tied behind his back, in Gambaru, Nigeria, Feb. 26, 2015.
Africa
HRW: Children Suspected of Terrorism Links Suffer Detention in Nigeria
A report by Human Rights Watch documents how Nigerian authorities are detaining children, usually with little or no evidence linking them to Boko Haram terrorists
Default Author Profile
By Chika Oduah
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 07:30
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein

1619-2019