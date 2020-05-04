Africa

UNHCR Condemns Attacks Against Malian Refugees by Burkina Faso Security Forces 

By Lisa Schlein
May 04, 2020 01:40 PM
Map of Burkina Faso, showing Dori, Djibo and Mentao
Burkina Faso

GENEVA - The United Nations refugee agency is calling for an investigation into a violent attack against Malian refugees on May 2 by Burkina Faso security forces, which  left dozens injured, many seriously. 

Security forces reportedly burst into the Mentao refugee camp a day after Burkina Faso soldiers came under fire by one of the many armed groups operating in the region. One soldier reportedly was killed, and another has gone missing.   

U.N. refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch tells VOA security forces barged into the camp looking for so-called armed elements whom they blamed for the attack, which occurred on a nearby highway.   

“So, they went into this refugee camp asking men and boys to come out and beating them, mistreating them," he said. "We have more than 32 refugees in the hospital right now being taken care of. So, this is what we are condemning, this violence. And, we are asking the authorities, one to investigate and the other to protect the refugees.”     

There has been no response from the Burkina Faso government. 

Mentao camp is close to Burkina Faso’s border with Mali in the volatile Sahel region. It houses some 6,500 refugees, most of them women and children.    

Witnesses have told UNHCR staff that refugees accused of complicity with the unidentified gunmen were given an ultimatum to leave the camp within 72 hours or face death.    

Baloch says the refugees are living in fear of their lives. He says the UNHCR is reiterating its appeal to the government of Burkina Faso to let its staff move the refugees to a safer location.   

“UNHCR was forced by insecurity to relocate our staff in November 2019 and since then our access to the location has been really sporadic. That is one reason we are urging the authorities to help us relocate, to move these refugees to a safer place where we can help them better,”  he said.  

Baloch says the situation in the camp is untenable. He says the refugees are living in dire conditions.  He also notes that insecurity has forced schools, the health center and security post in the camp to close. 

  

 

 
 
 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Burkina Faso soldiers patrol atop a pick-up truck on the road between Dori and Goudebo, in Burkina Faso, Feb. 3, 2020.
Africa
Burkina Faso on Brink of Humanitarian Disaster
Burkina Faso is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster due to growing instability and a chronic shortage of resources
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:22
In this photo taken on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019 a displaced Burkinabe woman and child prepare food, in the Pissila town camp, near…
Africa
Escalating Violence in Burkina Faso Drives Thousands of Malian Refugees to Return Home 
Most of the Malian refugees are choosing to return home because of the growing violence in Burkina Faso, judging it to be the lesser of two evils 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 10:46
Displaced people, who fled from attacks of armed militants in town of Roffenaga, carry their jerrycans at the water point near…
Africa
UN: Worsening Violence in Burkina Faso Forcing Thousands to Flee
Islamic State and al-Qaida-linked groups, traffickers and criminal gangs add to the country's instability
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 13:05
Map of Yagha province Burkina Faso
Africa
Gunmen Kill 24 in Attack Near Church in Burkina Faso
The mayor of Boundore commune, Sihanri Osangola Brigadie, said the attack occurred in the town of Pansy in Yagha province
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 06:43
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play