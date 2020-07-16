Africa

US Authorities Move to Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator's Mansion

By Associated Press
July 16, 2020 12:17 PM
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh is pictured in this June 30, 2011 photo.
Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea after he lost a December 2016 presidential election.

SILVER SPRING, MD - Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh used bribery proceeds and stolen government funds to buy a mansion in a suburb of Washington, D.C., U.S. authorities allege in a lawsuit seeking to seize the property.

The west African nation's longtime dictator conspired to launder roughly $3.5 million in "corruption proceeds" through the purchase of a lavish home in Potomac, Maryland, the Justice Department said in a civil forfeiture complaint filed Wednesday.

Jammeh was 29 when he took power in a 1994 military coup. He ruled over Gambia for more than 22 years. He and his wife, Zineb Jammeh, fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea after he lost a December 2016 presidential election to Adama Barrow.

Jammeh acquired at least 281 properties during his time in office and operated more than 100 private bank accounts directly or through companies or foundations in which he has shares or an interest, according to the Justice Department's civil complaint.

"Neither Jammeh nor his wife Zineb appear to have family wealth to explain how he acquired these assets," the complaint says.

The couple's children attended schools in the Washington area after the family purchased the Potomac mansion in the name of a trust for $3.5 million in 2010, according to the complaint. A petroleum company employee allegedly arranged for roughly $1 million in cash to be deposited into an account for that trust less than one month before the property sale, the complaint says.

The unidentified employee opened a bank account in the trust's name one day after the petroleum company received a "re-affirmance" of its fuel importation monopoly rights in Gambia, the complaint says.

"This action demonstrates that the United States will not allow criminals to profit from their crimes and will seek justice for crime victims both here and abroad," U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said in a statement.

Jammeh hasn't been charged with any crimes in the U.S., but the Justice Department complaint notes that a quasi-judicial commission established by the Gambian government recommended criminal charges against the former president.

The commission said Jammeh wasted or stole the equivalent of more than $300 million in U.S. dollars from public accounts. Jammeh also accepted bribes and kickbacks in exchange for granting monopoly rights to businesses over sectors of the Gambian economy, the complaint says.

A March 2019 report by an investigative group called the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project said Jammeh and his associates plundered nearly $1 billion of timber resources and Gambia's public funds.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against Jammeh in 2017, saying he "has a long history of engaging in serious human rights abuses and corruption."

"Jammeh created a terror and assassination squad called the Junglers that answered directly to him," a Treasury Department news release says. "Jammeh used the Junglers to threaten, terrorize, interrogate, and kill individuals whom Jammeh assessed to be threats."

 

Related Stories

Gambia's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou talks to the media after a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar…
Africa
Gambia's Justice Minister, Human Rights Champion Resigns 
West African state says Tambadou will step down as minister and attorney general effective from June 30, for an unspecified job at the United Nations 
AFP logo
By AFP
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 23:29
Map of The Gambia
Africa
Gambia Arrests 137 in Protests Urging President to Step Down
At least 18 paramilitary members and seven civilians were injured in Sunday's confrontation, the government said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 13:52
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh is pictured in this June 30, 2011 photo.
Africa
Gambia's Ex-Dictator Jammeh Reportedly Wants to Come Home
Gambia's longtime dictator Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile three years ago after an election loss, says he wants to return home
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/14/2020 - 18:03
Gambia's Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou talks to the media outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ), after the…
Africa
A Voice for Justice for Rohingyas, Rwandans and Gambians
Abubacarr Tambadou, Gambian justice minister, cites 'moral obligation' to aid vulnerable people
Carol Guensburg
By Carol Guensburg
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 02:11
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play