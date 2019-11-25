US Calls Its Ambassador to South Sudan Back to Washington

JOHANNESBURG - The U.S. has called its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington for consultations as Washington reevaluates its relationship with the country after a delay in implementing a fragile peace deal.



The unusual public U.S. State Department statement was echoed in a tweet Monday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the U.S. signals its frustration with the failure of South Sudan's rivals to meet this month's deadline to form a coalition government.

Called back our Ambassador to #SouthSudan for consultations as we re-evaluate our relationship with the Government of South Sudan. We will work with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 25, 2019





South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to postpone that key step for 100 days. They had faced a Nov. 12 deadline but said security and governance issues needed to be resolved.



The U.S. said the delay “calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation's peace process.”