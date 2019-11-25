Africa

US Calls Its Ambassador to South Sudan Back to Washington

By Associated Press
November 25, 2019 01:37 PM
Leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar shakes hands with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir after a tripartite summit at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, Nov. 7, 2019.
Leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar shakes hands with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir after a tripartite summit at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, Nov. 7, 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - The U.S. has called its ambassador to South Sudan back to Washington for consultations as Washington reevaluates its relationship with the country after a delay in implementing a fragile peace deal.
                   
The unusual public U.S. State Department statement was echoed in a tweet Monday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the U.S. signals its frustration with the failure of South Sudan's rivals to meet this month's deadline to form a coalition government.


                   
South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to postpone that key step for 100 days. They had faced a Nov. 12 deadline but said security and governance issues needed to be resolved.
                   
The U.S. said the delay “calls into question their suitability to continue to lead the nation's peace process.”

Related Stories

Leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar shakes hands with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir after a tripartite summit at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda, Nov. 7, 2019.
USA
US to Re-evaluate' Relationship With South Sudan
State Department says it will 're-evaluate' its relationship with South Sudan after country's leaders failed to form transitional unity government by Tuesday's deadline
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/13/2019 - 11:54
Default Content Teaser
Archive
VOA60 Africa -South Sudan: President Salva Kiir urges combatants to put down their arms
South Sudan: President Salva Kiir urges combatants to put down their arms
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa