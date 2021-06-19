Africa

US General: 'Wildfire of Terrorism' on March in Africa

By Associated Press
June 19, 2021 01:09 AM
Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, head of the United States Africa Command, center, arrives alongside General Belkhir el-Farouk, Right,…
Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, head of the US Africa Command, center, arrives alongside Gen. Belkhir el-Farouk, right, Moroccan Southern Zone Commander, to his right, to watch a drill as part of the African Lion military exercise June 18, 2021, in Morocco.

TAN-TAN, MOROCCO - A senior U.S. general warned Friday that the "wildfire of terrorism" is sweeping across a band of Africa and needs the world's attention. He spoke at the close of large-scale U.S.-led war games with American, African and European troops.

The African Lion war games, which lasted nearly two weeks, stretched across Morocco, a key U.S, ally, with smaller parts held in Tunisia and Senegal. The annual drills were skipped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, head of the U.S. Africa Command, praised the work accomplished in joint operations, and painted a dark picture of threats besetting parts of Africa.

"I am concerned about the security situation across a band of Africa," from the Sahel region in the west to the Horn of Africa, Townsend told reporters. He noted deadly attacks by al-Qaida- and Islamic State-linked militants and al-Shabab. "All of them are on the march," he said.

African neighbors are helping governments deal with the threat, but, he added, "all of that does not seem to be sufficient enough to stop what I call ... (the) wildfire of terrorism that's sweeping that region."

African Lion saw more than 7,000 troops from seven countries and NATO carry out air, land and sea exercises together.

"It has helped our interoperability, our joint capabilities, and provided readiness and a good opportunity to build cohesion across the forces," said Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, commander of the U.S. Army's Southern European Task Force Africa. He spoke Friday in the desert town of Tan-Tan.

There was a hitch at the start, with Spain withdrawing from the war games, citing budgetary reasons. Press reports attributed the move to Spain's poor relations with Morocco, a former key partner.

The two countries have been at loggerheads since Spain took in the leader of the Polisario Front independence movement — Morocco's No.1 enemy — for COVID-19 treatment in a Spanish hospital earlier this year. The Polisario is fighting for independence for the Western Sahara, a vast region that Morocco claims as its own.

During the exercise, Morocco held some airborne operations near the Western Sahara and not far from Polisario refugee camps in Tindouf, in neighboring Algeria.

"Those activities have been perfectly conducted and agreed upon between the two militaries," Moroccan Brigadier Gen. Mohammed Jamil told The Associated Press.

Townsend, asked whether any action spilled into the disputed Western Sahara, was categoric: "I can confirm it did not."

The participating countries in African Lion were the U.S., Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Italy, The Netherlands and Britain. Observers also attended from countries including Egypt, Qatar, Niger and Mali.

Related Stories

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA
Foreign Disinformation Feeds US Domestic Terrorism, Official Warns
State actors, terror groups are seeding online environment with narratives designed to push angry Americans toward violence, Department of Homeland Security official says
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 11:14 PM
Qasim Muslih, who commands the PMF, is released in Kerbala
Middle East
Iraq Releases Iran-Aligned Commander Arrested on Terror Charges
The military had said the charges were terrorism-related but did not give details
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 06/09/2021 - 07:59 AM
FILE - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 19, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Absence of Afghan Peace Deal Will Fuel Chaos, Terrorism After US Exit, Pakistan Warns
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan issued the warning a day after Washington said almost half of US troops and equipment had been sent home
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 01:40 PM
FILE - A young boy sells cigarettes in the streets of Ouagadougou.
Africa
VOA Exclusive: Tobacco Giant’s Burkina Faso Distributor Denies Smuggling, Funding Terrorism
Apollinaire Compaoré tells VOA the United Nations lied and that those who worked on the UN report are no longer employed by them
Henry Wilkins
By Henry Wilkins
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 12:57 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Tigray Conflict

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play