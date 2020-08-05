Africa

US Treasury Announces New Sanctions on Ally of Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa

By VOA News
August 05, 2020 01:39 PM
FILE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses mourners at the burial of Zimbabwean minister Perence Shiri, who died of Covid-19, during his burial in Harare, July, 31, 2020.
The U.S. Treasury has imposed financial sanctions on an alleged Zimbabwean government ally who it says used corruption to rake in millions of U.S. dollars.

Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei and his company, Sakunda Holdings, were targeted Wednesday by the Treasury Department.

“Tagwirei and other Zimbabwean elites have derailed economic development and harmed the Zimbabwean people through corruption,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin G. Muzinich in a press release.

The release said Tagwirei used opaque business dealings and relationships with top officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to win state contracts and receive favored access to hard currency, which has been in short supply for years in Zimbabwe. 

The department tied the sanctions to the second anniversary of a violent crackdown against protesters in Zimbabwe that left at least six people dead.

A successful businessman, Tagwirei has long been connected with Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party and top officials, such as President Mnangagwa and First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Both individuals have been subject to previous sanctions and retain spots on the U.S. Treasury’s List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons, a compilation of individuals who have been targeted by various sanctions programs. 

According to his profile on Sakunda Holdings’ website, Tagwirei sits on the National Procurement Board for Zimbabwe’s oil supply industry, in addition to serving as the company’s chief executive officer. 

A report commissioned by the Zimbabwean government in 2019 found that Tagwirei and his associates could not account for at least $3 billion dispensed to the Command Agriculture program, a state farm subsidy financed by Sakunda Holdings and supported by Mnangagwa, the Treasury Department says. 

Zimbabwe has been thrust into turmoil in recent weeks, as citizens emboldened by the #blacklivesmatter movement take to the streets to protest human rights abuses and a lack of government assistance as the economy falters during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Several activists, authors and civilians have been arrested. The government contends the protests are being orchestrated by foreign governments and opposition leaders in an attempt to destabilize the nation. 

Under the new sanctions, all property and interests of Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings that are in the U.S. or under the control of U.S. nationals must be blocked and reported to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.  

Related Stories

A man and a woman hold placards during an anti-corruption protest march along Borrowdale road, on July 31, 2020 in Harare. -…
Africa
Zimbabwean Author Freed After Night in Jail for Protest
Activists were ordered to surrender their passports and report to the police once a week as bail conditions until the case is finalized
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 14:03
Most streets were deserted after security forces ordered people to vacate and go home, in Harare, July 31, 2020. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
Zimbabwe Protests Stopped by Government Soldiers
Armed soldiers and police ordered Harare shops to close and sealed off all roads
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 14:49
Women leave after receiving food aid from the World Food Program in Nyamapanda district, Zimbabwe, Feb. 2020. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
WFP Appeals For $250M to Ease Zimbabwe's 'Dire Situation' Food Crisis
COVID-19 lockdown and drought make country’s food situation more precarious than ever
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 14:47
Andrew Pascoe (seated), the president of the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe, signs the agreement while President Emmerson Mnangagwa (with scarf) waits for his turn, at the State House in Zimbabwe, July 29, 2020. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
Zimbabwe Signs $3.5B Compensation Deal With White Farmers
Government hopes deal will attract foreign investment, but country will have to issue long-term bonds and get help from donors to raise money for compensation
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 13:17
The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play