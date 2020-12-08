Africa

Vote Counting Underway in Ghana’s National Election

By VOA News
December 08, 2020 03:28 AM
People gather to watch the count of ballots at a polling station after the vote for the presidential and parliamentary election in Jamestown neighborhood, in Accra on Dec. 7, 2020.
People gather to watch the count of ballots at a polling station after the vote for the presidential and parliamentary election in Jamestown neighborhood, in Accra on Dec. 7, 2020.

Vote counting is underway in the West African nation of Ghana following its national election that ended Monday evening. 

The poll represents a tight battle between President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party and his rival John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress party. 

The race marks the third time they have faced off against each other. 

Ghanian voters are choosing between 12 presidential candidates and members of parliament for residents in 275 districts.  

Key issues among voters include education, health, unemployment and the country’s infrastructure. 

Election authorities are aiming to have the results of voting by Tuesday evening.

