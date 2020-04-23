Africa

West African Bloc Recognizes Guinea-Bissau's Disputed President

By AFP
April 23, 2020 10:04 AM
File - In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 file photo Umaro Sissoco Embalo, then Prime minister of Guinea-Bissau, addresses the…
File - In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo Umaro Sissoco Embalo, then Prime minister of Guinea-Bissau, addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters.

West African nations on Thursday recognized Umaro Sissoco Embalo as president of Guinea-Bissau, after four months of dispute over whether his election was fraudulent.  
 
Embalo won a run-off presidential vote in the chronically unstable country in December, according to the country's electoral authority.
 
But losing candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira, from the long-ruling PAIGC party, called the election fraudulent and took the case to the Supreme Court, which has not yet ruled.  
 
Embalo, a former prime minister, declared himself president in February without waiting for the court, creating a political impasse.  
 
The heads of state of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said in a statement that they recognized Embalo as president but also called for constitutional reform to be put to a referendum within six months.  
 
Experts have argued that the country's semi-presidential system contributes to its instability, with frequent clashes between the president and the prime minister.  
 
Guinea-Bissau has known little but coups and instability since its independence from Portugal in 1974.
 
The country has also long struggled with poverty and corruption and it has also become a transit route for South American cocaine heading to Europe.

Related Stories

Guinea-Bissau's newly elected president Umaro Cissoko Embalo raises his arm during his swearing-in ceremony in Bissau
Africa
Guinea-Bissau Crisis Deepens as UN Urges Peaceful Solution
Military ushers into office President Umaro Cissoko Embalo’s government
Ricci Shryock
By Ricci Shryock
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 13:30
Guinea-Bissau's newly elected president Umaro Cissoko Embalo raises his arm during his swearing-in ceremony in Bissau, Guinea…
Africa
Soldiers Occupy Guinea-Bissau Supreme Court Grounds, Judges Say
Post-election crisis has resulted in appointment of rival presidents and silencing of state media
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 21:51
An electoral worker sorts ballots during the counting of votes for Guinea-Bissau's presidential runoff on December 29, 2019, in…
Africa
Losing Party in Guinea-Bissau Vote Appeals Result
Domingos Simoes Pereira, head of the PAIGC party, said the vote was 'full of irregularities, annulment and manipulation'
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 11:41
FILE - Former Prime Minister and presidential candidate Umaro Cissoko Embalo chats with his supporters and members of his campaign team, after the results of the first-round poll, at a hotel lobby in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, Nov. 27, 2019.
Africa
Embalo Wins Guinea-Bissau Presidential Election
Residents hope election will bring an end to years of stagnation and crisis
Ricci Shryock
By Ricci Shryock
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 11:45
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play