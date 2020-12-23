Africa

WFP to Cut Refugee Food Rations in Uganda for Lack of Cash

By Lisa Schlein
December 23, 2020 12:31 PM
FILE - Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are seen at Kyangwali camp, Uganda, March 19, 2018.
FILE - Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo are seen at Kyangwali camp, Uganda, March 19, 2018.

GENEVA - The World Food Program says for the second time in a year, it will have to cut food rations for more than one million refugees in Uganda due to a shortage of cash.

The U.N.’s food agency is running a shortfall of nearly $96 million for its refugee operation in Uganda. It says no refugees will go hungry if international donors dig deeply into their pockets and come up immediately with the cash the agency needs to feed them.

Otherwise, World Food Program spokesman Tomson Phiri warns, 1.26 million refugees will have their monthly relief cash and food rations cut by 40 percent. He says these cuts go into effect in February.

“Most refugees have fled conflict from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Burundi,” said Phiri. "While this year has been particularly hard for everyone, it has been incredibly difficult for refugees.”  

The anticipated cuts will further weaken an already vulnerable population. The WFP received only half the money it needed for its humanitarian operation this past year, so it was obliged to cut rations in April.  

This coincided with the COVID-19 lockdown, which increased the need for more assistance.

FILE - An Ugandan health worker takes samples to test a truck driver for the coronavirus, at the Malaba Border Post in Malaba, on the border with Kenya, Uganda, April 29, 2020.
Uganda Cuts Cost of COVID Test From $65 to $50
High cost had brought movement of goods to a standstill at the border between Kenya and Uganda, with truck drivers not being able to afford being tested

The next cut in rations will leave most refugees on a diet of less than 1,300 calories per day.  

“While appealing to donors for urgent funding, WFP will strive to maintain life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable groups, such as the malnourished, children as well as pregnant and nursing women but, we fear there are many whom we might not be able to help,” said Phiri.

Phiri says hunger is on the rise in all 13 refugee settlements in Uganda. He says an analysis of the food situation between June and December finds refugees face acute levels of food insecurity.  

Related Stories

Opposition leader Kizza Besigye speaks during a news conference at his home at the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda, February 21,…
Africa
Uganda Issues New Directives for Foreign Journalists
Human rights activists denounce new rules
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 11:28 AM
FILE - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2019.
Africa
Uganda President Quotes Bible in Ominous Message to Opposition 
Referencing security clashes at opposition protests this month that left 54 people dead, Museveni quoted the Bible, saying wrongdoers deserve death
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 12:12 PM
Musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine (on top of car) greets supporters as he makes his way to be officially nominated as a presidential candidate, in Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 03, 2020.
Africa
Uganda Presidential Challengers Register for Election Amid Tear Gas, Heavy Security
Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni will face at least eight candidates running against him in February elections
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 12:33 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play