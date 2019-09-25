Africa

WFP: Zimbabwe Facing Worst Food Insecurity in Memory

By Columbus Mavhunga
September 25, 2019 01:03 PM
Maize crop at an irrigation scheme in drought-prone Masvingo district, Zimbabwe, about 300 km south of Harare, which was repaired by the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization at a former commercial farm, May 2019. (C. Mavhunga/VOA)
Maize crop at an irrigation scheme in drought-prone Masvingo district, Zimbabwe, about 300 km south of Harare, which was repaired by the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization at a former commercial farm, May 2019. (C. Mavhunga/VOA)

HARARE - Zimbabwe is facing its worst food insecurity in recent memory, with more than five million people in need of assistance until the next harvest begins in April, the World Food Program says.

Eddie Rowe, head of the WFP in Zimbabwe, says the need for food assistance was once confined to rural areas, but now some 2 million people in urban areas also need help.

Eddie Rowe, head of the World Food Program in Zimbabwe, addresses poverty and food insecurity, in Harare, Sept. 24, 2019. (C. Mavhunga/VOA)

"We are talking of urban poverty where you have not just food insecurity but high rates of unemployment," he said. "So, when you look at it now, what we are trying to do is for us to come together for us to be able to intervene in an integrated manner. So it's not just addressing food insecurity, but addressing urban poverty."

The Rome-based U.N. agency said food assistance in Zimbabwe was started early this year because of the ailing economy, recurring droughts and the impact of Cyclone Idai in March.

"It's bad," Rowe said. "I have been in Zimbabwe for roughly just under five years. When you look at trend analysis and the situation right now, l think in the history of this country, you have more hungry people than ever before in Zimbabwe."

Brian Nichols, U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe, speaks about Zimbabwe's agricultural sector, as well as past mismanagement of resources, in Harare, Sept. 24, 2019. (C. Mavhunga/VOA)

Brian Nichols, U.S. ambassador to Zimbabwe, spoke this week after the United States gave $41.9 million for food assistance.

"The agricultural sector in Zimbabwe has the potential to revive this economy," he said. "However, this has been jeopardized by years of mismanagement of resources. We support Zimbabwe's renewed efforts to tackle corruption, which along with political reforms can increase growth and investment confidence."

Irrigation

The government says irrigation is the key to reviving the agricultural sector and ending the food shortages.

Conrad Zawe, irrigation development director in Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Agriculture, says the country is underutilizing its irrigation potential, May 2019. (C. Mavhunga/VOA)

"We have a very big potential for irrigation in Zimbabwe which is currently underutilized," said Conrad Zawe, irrigation development director in Zimbabwe's Ministry of Agriculture. "Zimbabwe has got a lot of dams, two big rivers — Zambezi and Limpopo — which can be utilized for irrigation."

The government, working with the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization, is repairing irrigation systems on the country's farms, most of which have been neglected over the last 20 years.

But even with the irrigation systems working, Zimbabwe will need several months to reap a new harvest and overcome the hunger so many of its people are experiencing.

Related Stories

Doctors and nurses in Zimbabwe protest the disappearance of Peter Gabriel Magombeyi, acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, in Harare, Sept. 17, 2019. (C. Mavhunga/VOA)
Africa
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe to Assess Human Rights Situation
The visit comes as rights groups protest a spate of abductions targeting activists
Default Author Profile
By Columbus Mavhunga
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 17:27
Zimbabwean lawyers carry placards as they march to demand justice for people detained in jail and others facing fast-track trials following recent protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 29, 2019.
USA
US Official: US Increasingly Disappointed with Zimbabwe Government
Anger among the population has mounted over triple-digit inflation
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 21:58
FILE - A herd of elephants walk past a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, Oct. 14, 2014.
Africa
Solar-Irrigated Farms Face Unexpected Threat in Zimbabwe: Hungry Elephants
As drought makes grass and other fodder harder to find, elephants have begun invading the village's tempting irrigated fields, destroying crops and irrigation canals and exasperating farmers
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 16:15
Default Author Profile
Written By
Columbus Mavhunga

1619-2019