Africa

WHO Chief Warns of Malaria Spike in Africa 

By VOA News
April 29, 2020 02:32 PM
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19…
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, March 9, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief warned Wednesday that border closures and trade disruptions due to COVID-19 precautions could cause malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa to double. 

At his regular briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters a new modeling analysis published last week estimates potential COVID-19 related disruptions to deliveries of malaria services such as vaccines and other treatments in 41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.  

In the worst-case scenario, he said, the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could double.

Tedros said 21 countries worldwide are reporting shortages of vaccines for other diseases as well, including measles, polio, cholera, yellow fever and meningitis. 

He said approximately 13 million people have been affected globally by delays in regular immunizations.  

Tedros also re-emphasized that the WHO is concerned about trends of increasing infections in Africa, as well as Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries. 

Related Stories

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on the new…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Director General Cautions Pandemic Is Far From Over 
Tedros urges nations easing restrictions to test and treat  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 15:07
Workers of a funeral home company pull the coffin of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the cemetery near Cuneo, northwestern Italy, April 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Recovered Patients With Antibodies Not Immune to Coronavirus, WHO Warns
Countries look to reopen economies as cases, deaths continue to mount
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 05:34
Default Content Teaser
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: Having Had COVID Does Not Protect From Reinfection
World Health Organization warns against governments that have suggested issuing ‘immunity passports’ or ‘risk-free certificates’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 08:51
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play