Africa

WHO: Tanzania Not Sharing Information on Ebola

By Reuters
September 22, 2019 02:31 AM
FILE PHOTO: A health worker dressed in protective suit disinfects an ambulance transporting a suspected Ebola patient to the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment centre in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 4, 2019.REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
FILE - A health worker dressed in a protective suit disinfects an ambulance transporting a suspected Ebola patient to the newly constructed MSF (Doctors Without Borders) Ebola treatment center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug. 4, 2019.

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA - Tanzania is refusing to provide detailed information on suspected Ebola cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, a rare public rebuke as the region struggles to contain an outbreak declared a global health emergency.

Transparency and speed are key to combating the deadly hemorrhagic fever because the disease can spread rapidly. Contacts of any potentially infected person must be quarantined and the public warned to step up precautions like hand washing. 

Dar es Salaam and Morogoro, Tanzania

WHO said in a statement released late Saturday that it was made aware Sept. 10 of the death of a patient in Dar es Salaam, and unofficially told the next day that the person tested positive for Ebola. The woman had died Sept. 8.

“Identified contacts of the deceased were unofficially reported to be quarantined in various sites in the country,” the statement said.

Unofficial information

WHO said it was unofficially told that Tanzania had two other possible Ebola cases. One had tested negative and there was no information on the other one.

Officially, the Tanzanian government said last weekend it had no confirmed or suspected cases of Ebola. The government did not address the death of the woman directly and did not provide any further information.

Despite several requests, “clinical data, results of the investigations, possible contacts and potential laboratory tests performed ... have not been communicated to WHO,” the U.N. health agency said. “The limited available official information from Tanzanian authorities represents a challenge.”

Authorities in east and central Africa have been on high alert for possible spill-overs of Ebola from the Democratic Republic of Congo where a year-long outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people.

Last week the U.S. health secretary, Alex Azar criticized Tanzania for its failure to share information on the possible outbreak. The next day he dispatched a senior U.S. health official to Tanzania.

Quick response works

Uganda, which neighbors Congo, has recorded several cases after sick patients crossed the border. A quick government response there prevented the disease from spreading.

The 34-year-old woman who died in Dar es Salaam had traveled to Uganda, according to a leaked internal WHO document circulated earlier this month. She showed signs of Ebola including headache, fever, rash, bloody diarrhea Aug. 10 and died Sept. 8.

Tanzania is heavily reliant on tourism and an outbreak of Ebola would likely lead to a dip in visitor numbers.

The WHO statement is not the first time international organizations have queried information from the government of President John Magufuli, nicknamed The Bulldozer for his pugnacious ruling style.

Earlier this year both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund contradicted the government’s economic growth figure for 2018.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks with reporters after a meeting about vaping with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Sept. 11, 2019.
Africa
US Health Secretary Applauds Uganda’s Ebola Control Efforts
But he warns that US would like Uganda's health sector to be self-sustaining
Default Author Profile
By Halima Athumani
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 11:12
FILE - A health worker wearing a protective suit enters an isolation pod to treat an Ebola patient at a treatment center in Beni, Democratic Republic of the Congo, July 13, 2019.
Africa
Congo: Confirmed Ebola Deaths Near 2,000, Cases Over 3,000
Mistrust of health workers and widespread security issues still threaten fight against the second deadliest known outbreak of Ebola in history
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 13:19
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, hands a diploma to an Ebola survivor during a visit to an Ebola treatment center in Mangina, North Kivu province, Sept. 1, 2019.
Africa
UN Chief Appeals for Donors to Follow Through on Ebola Pledges
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says, while touring Congo, that UN has received only 15 percent of funding to fight Ebola
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 20:45
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019