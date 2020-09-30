Africa

WHO Vows Action Against Perpetrators of Sexual Abuse in DR Congo

By Lisa Schlein
September 30, 2020 12:19 PM
A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear enters the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for…
FILE - A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear works at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, April 1, 2019.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization has vowed to take action against anyone found guilty of sexually exploiting or abusing women in its Ebola aid operation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. 

An investigation by The New Humanitarian and the Thomson Reuters Foundation reports  more than 50 women were forced to trade sex for a job in the international Ebola aid operation in eastern DRC. The women have accused male aid workers from the World Health Organization and leading non-governmental organizations of abuse. 

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 file photo, health workers dressed in protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola…
WHO Investigating Sexual Abuse Allegations in Congo Ebola Response
A report finds that members of eight emergency response organizations sexually exploited at least 51 women

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said the agency's director-general takes the allegations of sexual abuse seriously and has ordered an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation.

"If WHO staff, partners or contractors are guilty of these allegations, WHO will take a firm decision, disciplinary decision against them — immediate dismissal or we can end our contracts with contractors or consultants," Chaib said.   

Much of the alleged abuse reportedly occurred in the eastern city of Beni, which was the epicenter of a nearly two-year Ebola epidemic that killed 2,229 people before it ended in June. WHO currently is tackling another Ebola outbreak in Equateur province, which has infected 112 people, causing 48 deaths. 

WHO has policies and mechanisms in place, including mandatory training programs, to prevent sexual abuse. It also has set up hotlines where victims can report violations and seek help.

Chaib said that every year, WHO reports to its member states all misconduct about which it is informed, including fraud, corruption and sexual abuse. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 file photo, health workers dressed in protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola…
Africa
DRC, Congo Face Risk of Ebola Spreading Across Border
Collaboration between countries more important than ever to prevent virus from spreading from DRC's Equateur province, WHO says
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 04:11 PM
A woman carries a placard as she shouts a slogan during the "walk against rape'" procession organised by "Project Alert", a…
Africa
Measure to Punish Rapists with Castration Raises Concern in Nigeria
Controversial law comes in wake of public outrage over rising number of rape cases in recent months
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Wed, 09/30/2020 - 09:23 AM
Rape, Death of 5-Year-Old in Sierra Leone Sparks Outrage, Debate
00:03:02
Africa
Rape, Death of 5-Year-Old in Sierra Leone Sparks Outrage, Debate
In June, Kadijah Saccoh was allegedly assaulted by a family member who was tasked with looking after her and her sister; the case put sexual violence in the spotlight
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 12:33 PM
Map of Addale Somalia
Africa
2 Somali Soldiers Executed by Firing Squad in Rape of Boy
Authorities say the two men had confessed to raping the 11-year-old child
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:25 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play