Africa

Wife of Former Lesotho Prime Minister Back in Prison in Murder of his Ex-Wife

By Michael Brown
June 04, 2020 01:00 AM
Lesotho's Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane, left, and his wife Maesaiah, right are seated in court, in Maseru, Monday, Feb. 24,…
FILE - Lesotho's Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane and his wife, Maesaiah, are seated in court, in Maseru, Feb. 24, 2020.

The wife of former Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who was charged with killing her husband’s first wife, is back in prison after a judge revoked her bail last week, pending a June 16 hearing.

Maesaiah Thabane was taken into custody Wednesday. She was initially charged in February for her alleged involvement in the 2017 shooting death of Lipolelo Thabane, just before her husband’s inauguration.

Days after Lipolelo’s killing, Maesaiah married Thomas Thabane.

Maesaiah’s current legal challenge marks her second stint in prison.  She spent hours in jail before posting bail earlier this year and traveling to South Africa to be with her husband seeking medical attention there.

Police arrested her when she returned to Lesotho. Her husband, who could also be charged in the case, told the French News Agency (AFP) he didn’t kill anyone, certainly not his wife.

Lesotho is a small African country surrounded by the much larger South Africa.   

