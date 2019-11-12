Africa

Zimbabwe Says 200 Elephants Have now Died Amid Drought

By Associated Press
November 12, 2019 08:59 AM
FILE - A herd of elephants walk past a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, Oct. 14, 2014.
FILE - A herd of elephants walk past a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, Oct. 14, 2014.

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe's parks agency says more than 200 elephants have died amid a severe drought, and a mass relocation of animals is planned to ease congestion.
 
Spokesman Tinashe Farawo on Tuesday said at least 200 elephants have died in vast Hwange National Park alone since October and other parks are affected.
 
He says animals including giraffe, buffalo and impala are also dying and the situation can improve only after rains return.
 
Many animals are straying from Zimbabwe's parks into nearby communities in search of food and water. The parks agency has said 33 people have died from conflict with animals this year alone.
 
The agency says it plans to move 600 elephants, two prides of lions and other animals from the Save Valley Conservancy in the southeast to less congested parks.

Related Stories

FILE - A man counts Zimbabwean dollar notes and coins and U.S. dollar notes on the streets of Harare, June 25, 2019.
Africa
Zimbabwe Rolls Out Lower-Denomination Money to Ease Cash Shortage
Central bank says it has begun circulating lower-denomination bank notes and coins, in an effort to help end severe shortages of cash and boost new currency
Default Author Profile
By Columbus Mavhunga
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 13:45
Zimbabwe's state workers took to the streets to protest their low salaries and high inflation, in Harare, Nov. 6, 2019.
Africa
Zimbabwe Government Workers Protest Low Salaries
Government says it is aware of workers' plight, but does not have funds to raise salaries above poverty line
Default Author Profile
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 12:08
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan