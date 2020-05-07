Africa

Zimbabwe Seeks Debt Relief to Deal with COVID Economic Impact

By Columbus Mavhunga
May 07, 2020 01:33 PM
Two men stand underneath a giant poster showing advice on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Harare, Zimbabwe,…
FILE - Two men stand underneath a giant poster showing advice on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in Harare, Zimbabwe, April, 5, 2020.

HARARE - Zimbabwe is seeking talks with foreign creditors to clear decades of debt, warning that without more funds the cash-strapped government may not cope with the economic impact from COVID-19.  Zimbabwe's struggling economy has further slumped due to the lockdown over the coronavirus.  But critics of the request note Zimbabwe's history of corruption and failure to service its debt. 

FILE - People line up for a food handout amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Chitungwizaon, Zimbabwe, May 5, 2020.

Zimbabwe’s minister in charge of mobilizing resources to fight COVID-19, July Moyo, says the country is now relying on its “usual friends,” after the International Monetary Fund refused to provide funds to help the southern African nation reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.   

“As you know the IMF was asked by the U.N, secretary-general [António Guterres] and an appeal was made to say indebted countries, IMF should give them a reprieve," he said.  "But for Zimbabwe we could not be given a reprieve because we hadn’t paid our debt.  But the World Bank has been giving us assistance… our PPEs and certain medicines — the World Bank is funding.  So, we are getting assistance from our usual friends; the Chinese, the British, the Americans, European Union, the Indians and some from our neighbors in southern Africa, even if they are also suffering from [the] coronavirus pandemic.”   

FILE - Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe's finance minister, says the country needs to "climate-proof" its agricultural production. Nov. 28, 2019. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)

Zimbabwe’s minister of finance Mthuli Ncube wrote to the IMF for financial assistance and cancellation of its debt so the country could divert its funds to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.     

But Tendai Biti, an opposition leader and a former finance minister, says Zimbabwe does not deserve assistance from the IMF or international creditors.  He says due to corruption and excessive spending, Zimbabwe was in a crisis long before COVID-19 pandemic.    

“That embarrassing long letter [to IMF] that accepts and acknowledges that the economy contracted by six percent in 2019 and in 2020 our contraction is minus 20 percent; the worst in the history of the country.  So, no one should hide under COVID 19,” he said.  

But not everyone agrees with the opposition’s view.  

Trust Chikohora, an independent economic analyst, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government should get financial support to kick start Zimbabwe’s fragile economy and limit the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.    

FILE - Harare City Council workers disinfect a bus terminal, in Harare, Zimbabwe, April, 1, 2020.

“As everybody is aware Zimbabwe does not have resources at the moment to do this because of the state of the economy.  And so multilateral institutions should support Zimbabwe in order to contain this pandemic which is global in nature and so not withstanding any previous positions that institutions could be holding or that other countries may be holding,” said Chikohora.   

Zimbabwe is not one of 25 countries benefitting from an IMF program designed to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.   

An official at the IMF said the organization would explain that position sometime this week.  

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A woman has her temperature checked by a health care worker during a nationwide lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, at a screening center in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabwe Extends COVID Lockdown, Despite Pleas From Workers
Country's president says it’s better for the economy to suffer than for people to die
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 13:09
FILE - Protestors for press freedom hold placards outside the Harare Magistrate's Court
Press Freedom
Zimbabwe Journalists Cry Out for More Freedom
Activists say government continues to stifle media, despite promises by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to relax restrictions
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Sun, 05/03/2020 - 06:00
Health Minister Obediah Moyo speaking to journalists in Harare, March 5, 2020, after Zimbabwe received some equipment from the World Health Organization to fight COVID19. (Columbus Mavhunga/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabwe Disregards WHO COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines
Health Minister says they do not have resources to continue following two-week quarantine period for people entering country
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:17
Police and soldiers patrol the streets during a nationwide lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 19, 2020.
Africa
Zimbabwe Extends COVID-19 Lockdown; Businesses Cry for Relief
Zimbabwe has 25 confirmed infections so far and three deaths from the virus
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 12:47
Columbus Mavhunga
By
Columbus Mavhunga

1619-2019

Child Marriage

South Sudan

Music Time in Africa Archive

The Dragon's Reach - China's Economic Power Play