Zindzi Mandela, Daughter of South Africa’s Anti-Apartheid Icons, Dies 

By VOA News
July 13, 2020 08:00 AM
FILE - Nelson Mandela's daughter, Zindzi Mandela, and grandson, Zondwa Mandela, accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on Mandela's behalf during the taping of the 2009 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, July 15, 2009.

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of South African anti-apartheid icons Nelson and Winne Mandela, has died in Johannesburg at the age of 59. 

State broadcaster SABC said Mandela died at a hospital in the South African capital, but did not reveal a cause of death.  Her death was confirmed by the ruling African National Congress, which her father led in the struggle against South Africa’s white minority-ruled apartheid regime, then as the country’s first Black president.   

FILE - A 1990 photo showing Nelson Mandela and his then wife Winnie walking upon his release from Victor prison, Cape Town, South Africa.

Zindzi rose to prominence in 1985 when she read a letter from her father rejecting then-President P.W. Botha’s offer for freedom in exchange for rejecting the ANC’s strategy of violent resistance to apartheid.   

Mandela was serving as South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.  

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor praised Zindzi Mandela “as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well.” 

 

