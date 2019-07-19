Africa

Zuma Withdraws From South African Corruption Inquiry

By VOANews
July 19, 2019 09:06 AM
Former South African president Jacob Zuma leafs through documents as he testifies before a state commission probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies, in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 17, 2019.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma has decided to stop testifying at a public inquiry into state corruption.

Zuma's lawyers said Friday their client feels that he has been questioned unfairly.

"Our client from the beginning . . . has been treated as someone who was accused," said Zuma's lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane.

The former president has given testimony this week at the so-called "State Capture" commission.

Raymond Zondo, the lead judge in the probe, has said, "The commission is not mandated to prove a case against anybody, but is mandated to investigate and inquire into certain allegations."

Zuma has denied allegations of corruption, saying he was a victim of conspiracies to end his career, ruin his reputation and kill him.

Zuma was forced to resign from office last year by the ruling African National Congress party after being implicated in numerous corruption scandals.  In one instance, prosecutors accused him of using some $20 million in public funds for improvements at his private estate.

