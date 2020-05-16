The Americas

10 People Die in Police Raid on Brazil Shantytown

By VOA News
May 16, 2020 02:19 AM
Residents yell out to people watching from their homes that killings happen all the time in the favela, as they transport…
Residents yell out to people watching from their homes that killings happen all the time in the favela, as they transport several bodies after an armed confrontation with police in the Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 15, 2020.

Ten people died in gunbattles between police and suspected gang members in a shantytown in Brazil on Friday.

Police chasing a gang leader raided the Alemao slum in northern Rio de Janeiro, triggering the gunbattles. Authorities said in a statement that there were “multiple clashes.”

An elite Brazilian police unit known by its Portuguese acronym BOPE carried out the operation. The local drug kingpin sought in the raid was among the dead, the statement said.

Police did not release the man's identity but said he had escaped prison in 2016 and was on the list of leading drug traffickers in slums, bordering Rio’s iconic Copacabana and Ipanema neighborhoods. 

