The Americas

700 Gang Members in Central America Arrested in US-assisted Actions

By Reuters
November 27, 2020 10:16 PM
Members of the National Anti Maras and Gangs Force (FNAMP) arrest Jose Alejandro Nunez Cruz (R), alleged administrator of the…
Members of the National Anti Maras and Gangs Force (FNAMP) arrest Jose Alejandro Nunez Cruz, alleged administrator of the criminal gang MS-13 at an exclusive residential area in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Nov. 26, 2020.

MEXICO CITY - El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have brought criminal charges against more than 700 members of cross-border criminal organizations, primarily the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, in a U.S.-assisted effort, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday.

"The U.S. Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners in Central America are committed to continued collaboration in locating and arresting gang members and associates engaged in transnational crimes," said U.S. Attorney General William Barr, according to the statement.

The charges resulted from a one-week coordinated law enforcement action under Operation Regional Shield, a DOJ-led initiative to combat transnational organized crime that brings together authorities from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and the United States.

Tackling transnational human smuggling networks and gangs, including MS-13, is a priority for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors in El Salvador this week filed criminal charges against 1,152 members of organized crime groups in the country, primarily MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, the statement said.

The national civil police captured 572 of the defendants on charges involving terrorism, murder, extortion, kidnapping, money laundering, human trafficking and human smuggling, among others.

In Guatemala, authorities executed 80 search warrants, arrested 40 individuals and served 29 arrest warrants against people already in custody, all of whom are members of the 18th Street gang and MS-13, the DOJ said. Guatemalan authorities seized drugs and a firearm, and filed charges of extortion, illicit association, conspiracy to commit murder and extortive obstruction.

In Honduras, the one-week joint operation resulted in the arrest of more than 75 MS-13 and 18th Street gang members and five police officers and the execution of more than 10 search warrants.  

