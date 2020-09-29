The Americas

Abortion Rights Activists Clash with Police in Mexico

By VOA News
September 29, 2020 02:48 AM
Abortion-rights demonstrators march during the "Day for Decriminalization of Abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean," in…
Abortion-rights demonstrators march during the "Day for Decriminalization of Abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean," in Mexico City, Sept. 28, 2020.

Women demanding that Mexico legalize abortion nationwide clashed with police in the capital, Mexico City, on Monday. 

Police fired tear gas at groups of protesters, some of whom reportedly threw projectiles, including bottles. 

The government said nearly a dozen police were injured in the melee. Protesters said they were victims of police brutality.

Riot police get covered in red paint by abortion-rights demonstrators during the "Day for Decriminalization of Abortion in…
Riot police get covered in red paint by abortion-rights demonstrators during the "Day for Decriminalization of Abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean" march in Mexico City, Sept. 28, 2020.

The demonstration in the mostly Catholic country came on International Safe Abortion Day. 

Abortion is only legal in Mexico City and the southern state of Oaxaca during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. 

Abortion is only allowed in the rest of the country under limited circumstances, such as if a woman has been raped. 

Related Stories

An activist against abortion places an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe alongside small, mock coffins at the entrance to the…
The Americas
Mexico's Supreme Court Votes Down Injunction to Decriminalize Abortions
Mexico Supreme Court rejects injunction aimed at expanding legalized abortions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 01:20 AM
A copy of Termination of Pregnancy Bill expected to be discussed in Malawi parliament
Africa
Malawi's Liberalized Abortion Bill Sparks New Debate
Anti-abortion activists are protesting plans by National Assembly to debate a bill that would allow abortion in cases of rape and incest
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 12:16 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage