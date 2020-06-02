Anti-Racism Protest Turns Violent in Brazil

Activists in Brazil fed up with police crimes against blacks rallied in solidarity Monday night, with protesters in the United States, demonstrating against the death of a black man by a white police officer who knelt on his neck during his arrest on suspicion of committing a forgery.

Police in Brazil used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up the anti-racism protest in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba that ended in violence.

Blacks and people of multi-ethnic backgrounds make up a small portion of the million plus residents of Curitiba.

The otherwise peaceful demonstration was winding down when scores of protesters began shouting slogans against racism and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and vandalizing buildings near the governor's palace.

There were no immediate reports of police making arrests.

On Sunday, police used tear gas to break up a protest in Rio de Janeiro called "Black Lives Matter."