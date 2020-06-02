The Americas

Anti-Racism Protest Turns Violent in Brazil

By VOA News
June 02, 2020 03:46 AM
Police clash with anti-government demonstrators in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Police used tear gas to disperse…
Police clash with anti-government demonstrators in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 31, 2020.

Activists in Brazil fed up with police crimes against blacks rallied in solidarity Monday night, with protesters in the United States, demonstrating against the death of a black man by a white police officer who knelt on his neck during his arrest on suspicion of committing a forgery.  

Police in Brazil used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up the anti-racism protest in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba that ended in violence. 

Blacks and people of multi-ethnic backgrounds make up a small portion of the million plus residents of Curitiba. 

The otherwise peaceful demonstration was winding down when scores of protesters  began shouting slogans against racism and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and vandalizing buildings near the governor's palace. 

There were no immediate reports of police making arrests.   

On Sunday, police used tear gas to break up a protest in Rio de Janeiro called "Black Lives Matter." 

Related Stories

People protest against crimes committed by the police against black people in the favelas, outside the Rio de Janeiro's state…
The Americas
Demonstrators in Brazil Protest Against Crimes Committed by Police
The protest in Rio de Janeiro called "Black Lives Matter" was interrupted when police used tear gas to disperse the crowd 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 01:14
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage