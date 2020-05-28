Archaeologists Unearth Remains of 60 Mammoths near Mexico City

Archaeologists are celebrating the discovery of dozens of mammoths near Mexico City, which may shed light on the capital city's ancient footprint.

Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said Wednesday the remains of 60 mammoths were found in a dig site that is a former lakebed.

Archaeologists suspect the herd may have gotten stuck in the lake's mud.

A spokesperson for Mexico's archaeology department, Jose De Jesus, said the mammals date back more than 10,000 years to the Pleistocene era, which is part of the so-called Ice Age period.

The discovery is the latest prehistoric find made near the construction site for Mexico City's new international airport.

Remains of mammoths were first unearthed in the vicinity in October.