The Americas

Argentina Battles Locust Plague in Northern Province

By VOA News
July 31, 2020 04:45 AM
Map of Argentina
Argentina

Argentinian authorities are battling the country's largest locust invasion this year, in the northern province of Formosa.

The plague of locusts is said to be double the size of two other swarms.

Officials fear the locusts, known for destroying crops, will jeopardize the food supplies for livestock.

Hector Emilio Medina, the director of Argentina's National Locusts Control Program, told the Associated Press the locusts are very difficult to control.

Medina also warned a new locust cloud was just spotted in the Bolivian region of Macharetí.

The alert comes as Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay are appealing to their neighbors, Brazil and Uruguay, to seek financial help to upgrade the regional detection systems. 

