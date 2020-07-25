The Americas

Argentina Says it Will not Raise 'Last' Debt Offer, Willing to Tweak Legal Terms

By Reuters
July 25, 2020 08:26 PM
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks past posters on the street that read "No to the payment of the debt. Break with the IMF", in Buenos Aires
FILE - A pedestrian wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus walks past posters on the street that read 'No to the payment of the debt. Break with the IMF' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 27, 2020.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - Argentina’s government reaffirmed on Saturday that it would not budge from its latest proposal to restructure around the $65 billion in debt but signaled it would be willing to negotiate on the fine print around the deal.

The South American country is facing a standoff with bondholders after creditor groups joined forces to reject the government’s proposal earlier in July and put forward one of their own.

The government has repeatedly said it cannot offer more, though sources told Reuters this week it would be willing to negotiate key contractual terms.

“Argentina wishes to and will contribute to the development of contractual instruments that enhance the success of sovereign restructuring initiatives when they enjoy meaningful creditor support,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the bondholder group’s counterproposal called for “yet more generous financial terms for the creditors compared to Argentina’s current offer,” while requesting that Argentina cover fees and expenses of the creditors’ advisers.

“Those aspects of the counterproposal that seek to impose additional burdens on an economy that is choking in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis ... cannot be accommodated,” the ministry said in the statement.

Analysts say a gap of about 3 cents on the dollar between the sides at the negotiating table should be bridged in last-ditch talks ahead of a current August 4 deadline for a deal to avoid a messy legal standoff.

Creditors’ legal demands include that amendments be made to the 2016 indenture for new debt issued in exchange for ‘Macri’ bonds, to prevent the government from using ‘Pac-Man’ style measures to make future changes to any agreement.

Argentina has been in default since May, the country’s ninth, and is headed for 10-12 percent economic contraction this year due to the impact of COVID-19, deepening a recession that began in 2018. 

Related Stories

Healthcare worker Raquel Benitez puts on a face shield as she prepares to attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Eurnekian Ezeiza…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions
Argentine president says between July 18 and August 2 the country will be trying to return to normal life
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 00:50
A man walks by a commercial area of closed shops during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Reversing Rollbacks on Some COVID-19 Restrictions  
Argentina rolling back coronavirus restrictions as hospitalizations increase in Buenos Aires
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 01:24
A police officer checks a car that crashed at the gate of the Chinese embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, June 22, 2020…
The Americas
Man Drives Car into Gate of Chinese Embassy in Argentina  
Man arrested after driving car into gate of Chinese embassy in Argentina
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 04:03
A man stretches as people exercise at a park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, June 8, 2020. The city government authorized…
The Americas
Fitness Lovers Take Advantage of Argentina's Capital's Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions  
Joggers and bikers enjoy Buenos Aires easing of COVID-19 restrictions  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 09:40
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage