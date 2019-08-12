The Americas

Argentina's President Dealt A Blow In Primaries

By VOA News
August 12, 2019 04:21 AM
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri works the crowd during a campaign rally in Cordoba, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2019.
Argentina's voters dealt President Mauricio Macri a crushing blow Sunday. 

With almost all the votes counted in the primaries, results indicate voters are not happy with the austerity measures of center-right incumbent  Macri and are instead looking for a return to the left.

Macri and his vice-presidential running mate Miguel Angel Pichetto earned just 32% of the vote, in comparison to Alberto Fernandez and running mate Cristina Fernandez Kirchner who received 47%.  

Kirchner served two terms as president of Argentina, from 2007 - 2015, succeeding her husband, Nestor.

Kirchner is currently facing a number of corruption allegations from her administration which she denies. 

Former Economy Minister Roberto Lavagna trailed far behind the two frontrunners with just 8.4% of the vote. 

The presidential vote will be held in October. It there is no outright winner, a runoff will be held in November.

FILE - In this handout picture provided by Argentina Presidency, Argentina President Mauricio Macri pauses during a message to the nation at Government House in Buenos Aires, May 9, 2019.
The Americas
Early Poll in Argentina Predicts Narrow Election Win for Macri in Runoff
The poll from local firm Management & Fit suggested Macri would win by 2 percentage points in a head-to-head contest with Peronist rival Alberto Fernandez,
By Reuters
July 11, 2019
VOA News