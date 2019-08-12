Argentina's President Dealt A Blow In Primaries

Argentina's voters dealt President Mauricio Macri a crushing blow Sunday.

With almost all the votes counted in the primaries, results indicate voters are not happy with the austerity measures of center-right incumbent Macri and are instead looking for a return to the left.

Macri and his vice-presidential running mate Miguel Angel Pichetto earned just 32% of the vote, in comparison to Alberto Fernandez and running mate Cristina Fernandez Kirchner who received 47%.

Kirchner served two terms as president of Argentina, from 2007 - 2015, succeeding her husband, Nestor.

Kirchner is currently facing a number of corruption allegations from her administration which she denies.

Former Economy Minister Roberto Lavagna trailed far behind the two frontrunners with just 8.4% of the vote.

The presidential vote will be held in October. It there is no outright winner, a runoff will be held in November.