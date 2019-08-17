The Americas

Argentina's Treasury Minister Resigns, Senior Official Says 

By Associated Press
August 17, 2019 08:31 PM
FILE - In this April 17, 2019 file photo, Argentina's Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne speaks during a press conference at Quinta de Olivos, in greater Buenos Aires, Argentina. Dujovne announced on Saturday, Aug. 17, that he is quitting his post in…
FILE - Argentina's Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne speaks during a press conference at Quinta de Olivos, in greater Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 17, 2019. Dujovne announced Aug. 17 that he was quitting his post.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's treasury minister, Nicolas Dujovne, resigned Saturday and will be replaced by the economy minister of the country's most populous state, a senior official in the presidential office said. 
 
The resignation came three days after President Mauricio Macri announced his conservative administration was temporarily increasing the minimum wage, reducing payroll taxes and implementing other steps to help Argentine workers as the country struggles to overcome sizzling inflation, high unemployment and other economic problems. 
 
Macri acted after a leftist presidential slate that includes his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez, turned in a powerful showing last Sunday in primary voting for candidates going into October general elections. Macri's slate did poorly, and the already weak Argentine peso slumped and stock prices fell sharply as investors worried about the vote results. 
 
In his resignation letter, Dujovne reportedly said the government needed to make ``a significant overhaul in the economic area.'' He said the administration had made strides in reducing the government's deficit and reducing taxes, but added that ``we undoubtedly made mistakes.'' 
 
The presidency official, who agreed to confirm the resignation only if not quoted by name, said Dujovne would be replaced by Hernan Lacunza, the economy minister for Buenos Aires province. Lacunza previously was general manager of the Central Bank. 

Related Stories

Currency exchange values are displayed on the buy-sell board of a bureau de exchange in Buenos Aires, Aug. 14, 2019.
The Americas
With Economic Storm Breaking, Argentina's Macri Announces Relief Measures
Argentine President Mauricio Macri unveils plans to raise the minimum wage, temporarily freeze gasoline prices and increase the income tax bracket floor by 20%
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 14, 2019
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri attends a news conference after the presidential primaries, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 12, 2019.
The Americas
Concern Over Macri Future Hits Argentina Markets Again, Peso Down 4%
Second day of market turmoil triggered by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez's landslide victory in primary election that dealt a severe blow to President Mauricio Macri's re-election chances
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 13, 2019
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri works the crowd during a campaign rally in Cordoba, Argentina, Aug. 7, 2019.
The Americas
Argentina's President Dealt a Blow in Primaries
The presidential vote will be held in October
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 12, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl