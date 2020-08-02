Argentine Opposition Protests Against Justice Reform Plans

Opposition groups in Argentina organized a protest at the central Buenos Aires Obelisk Saturday to voice their objections to justice reform plans announced by President Alberto Fernández.

Fernández announced his justice reform project Wednesday, saying his goal was a more agile judiciary, "independent of political power" and greater transparency.

Opponents believe his actual intention is to protect from prosecution former president, and now vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who is being investigated for crimes that allegedly occurred while she was in office between 2007 and 2015.

"They're trying to protect the former president (Fernández de Kirchner), the most corrupt former president on the planet Earth,” said Marina Rios Flores, a protester. “This is the pact that they've made with the President Alberto Fernández that before he leaves office he would declare the pardon on her."

A female protester was holding a banner with a photo of Fernández de Kirchner reading in Spanish "Watch out Supreme Court. Imprison Cristina now!"

"The Peronist (ruling) party has never been republican, it will never be,” said a protester who gave him name only as Sergio. “It's an organization formed to steal."

Fernández de Kirchner is being investigated for alleged money laundering and criminal association.

She is also accused of covering up the role of Iranians alleged to be connected to a terrorist van bomb attack at a Buenos Aires Jewish center on July 18, 1994, that killed 85 people.