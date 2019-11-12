The Americas

Back to Jail, or Run for President: the Legal Maze Facing Brazil's Lula

By Reuters
November 12, 2019 02:37 AM
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures after being released from prison, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2019.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures after being released from prison, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2019.

BRASILIA - In allowing Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to walk out of jail last week, Brazil's Supreme Court has blown open a legal labyrinth that could see the leftist former president return to prison just as easily as run for election again.

The second chamber of the Supreme Court will soon hear an appeal from Lula's defense team that Sergio Moro, the judge in the wide-ranging "Car Wash" corruption probe who secured Lula's conviction and who is now justice minister in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet, did not act impartially.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a person can only be imprisoned once all appropriate avenues of appeal are exhausted, so-called "res judicata", which overturned the court's opinion three years ago that convicted criminals face mandatory imprisonment if they lose their first appeal.

Seventy-four year old Lula had been imprisoned for 19 months on corruption convictions carrying a nearly nine-year sentence.

He is also facing several other corruption charges.

If the Supreme Court's second chamber annuls Lula's conviction, he will once again be eligible to run for office, potentially opening the way for him to stand as the Workers' Party (PT) candidate in the 2022 presidential election.

On the other hand, if he loses an appeal relating to one of his other charges known as the "Atibaia" case, Lula could return to prison. Following last week's Supreme Court ruling, lawmakers have advocated speeding up a constitutional amendment reinstating automatic jail time for convicts who lose their first appeal.

Both the Lower house and Senate are currently analyzing constitutional amendments on this subject. Because they take longer to go through the legislative process than ordinary bills, nothing is likely to happen until next year.

FILE - Demonstrators hold a Brazilian flag during an act in support of operation Car Wash and former judge Sergio Moro, in front of Supreme Court headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 25, 2019.
FILE - Demonstrators hold a Brazilian flag during an act in support of operation Car Wash and former judge Sergio Moro, in front of Supreme Court headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 25, 2019.

The case against Moro and his alleged political bias in Lula's conviction had been stalled since December last year, when justices Edson Fachin and Carmen Lucia took a stand against it and justice Gilmar Mendes requested a review of the case.

"Annuling (Lula's) conviction, if that's what eventually transpires as a result of (Moro's role), will lead to a new trial. That could happen," justice Mendes said in an exclusive interview with Reuters in August.

"It is important to do this analysis in a detached way. The media became very oppressive. The right verdict is not just a guilty verdict. This is not correct. We have to recognize that we owe Lula a fair trial," Mendes said at the time.

 

Related Stories

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters through a jubilant crowd during a rally at the…
The Americas
Newly Freed Lula Sets Up Clash With Bolsonaro's Right Wing in Brazil 
Speech to supporters focuses broadly on defeating Jair Bolsonaro and improving the economic conditions of the working class
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 18:09
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva acknowledges supporters during a rally at the Metal Workers Union…
The Americas
Treasury Secretary: Brazil Reform Process Can Withstand Lula Release, Regional Tensions
'Eventually you'll have more debate about reform, which is good,' said Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 17:14
FILE - Judge Gilmar Mendes gestures during an interview with Reuters in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 22, 2019.
The Americas
Brazil Supreme Court Judge Says Lula Deserves Retrial
Justice Gilmar Mendes says so-called Car Wash investigation was a success in battling 'metastasis of corruption' in Brazil but it became politicized and prosecutors went too far
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 20:39
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage